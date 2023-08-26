Dalton Gomez Seen For The First Time Amid Ariana Grande & Ethan Slater Relationship Controversy!

Ariana Grande’s estranged husband appears to be down in the dumps right now!

As you know, reports came out last month that the 30-year-old singer has been separated from Dalton Gomez since January, and they are “heading towards divorce” after two years of marriage. So what went wrong? That’s been a big question on everyone wants an answer to! But days after the split news broke, it was revealed that Ariana had already moved on with Ethan Slater – her married co-star from Wicked…

While some sources insist the duo didn’t become an item until they left their respective partners, the timeline of this relationship is very suspicious. Several insiders even claimed the Broadway star left his wife Lilly Jay after having an alleged “sloppy” affair with Ariana while on the set of their upcoming film. Adding fuel to the cheating rumor fire? His former missus even slammed the Victorious alum for making her family “collateral damage.” So, so awful.

But what about Dalton? He’s also in the middle of this mess too, but he has yet to address the whole situation. An insider previously shared with Us Weekly that he was “devastated” by what’s transpired and wanted to “do anything” to save their marriage:

“Dalton has been devastated by it. A separation is not what he’s wanted. He wanted the fairy tale, happy ending, and it’s not looking that way. Dalton is really hoping to make things work with Ariana. Despite the rocky patches they’ve been through, he isn’t ready to give up on their marriage. He saw himself spending the rest of his life with Ariana and will do anything to get past this.”

Oof. A month following the news, the real estate agent still seems to be very upset about the matter!

According to TMZ, Dalton was spotted for the first time out in public since the breakup came to light at Barney’s Beanery in West Hollywood on Friday night. The outlet reported that he was hanging out and playing pool with a group of people. But based on the photo taken of him from the evening, he did not seem to be having a good time at all! In fact, sources claimed he was “incredibly sad” and quiet during the entire outing. Also, Dalton was not sporting his wedding band on that finger anymore. You can check it out (below):

It’s certainly been a rough few weeks for Dalton and Lilly as their exes continued on with their illicit relationship. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

