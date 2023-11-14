Controversial Lovers Ariana Grande & Ethan Slater Pose For Photos Together Backstage At Broadway Show!

Got A Tip?

Ariana Grande

Controversial Lovers Ariana Grande & Ethan Slater Pose Together Backstage At Broadway Show!

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater are getting more comfortable being seen publicly…

After going to support her Broadway boyfriend for his roles in Spamalot late last month, the Thank U, Next singer is broadening her theatre horizons. On Monday, actor Andrew Rannells took to Instagram to share a carousel of backstage pics from Gutenberg! The Musical! alongside his Book of Mormon costar Josh Gad. And who should show up but Ari and Ethan?

The third photo in the dump showed the controversial lovers sporting ear-to-ear smiles as they posed alongside Andrew and Josh. Ariana posed in a cozy gray sweater and sleek bun while Ethan sported a striped sweater. See (below):

Ariana Grande & Ethan Slater Backstage On Broadway!
(c) Andrew Rannells/Instagram

The two were also snapped from a fellow audience member as they sat side-by-side. See (below):

We guess we have to get used to the idea of seeing them together more and more, seeing as they’re going to be putting their love on display in public now. But frankly we’re still a little put off by how their love started off

Thoughts on their latest appearance, Perezcious readers?? Do YOU think they’ll stay together? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Ariana Grande/Instagram & Joseph Marzullo/WENN]

Nov 13, 2023 17:18pm PDT

