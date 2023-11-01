Ariana Grande Went To See Embattled Boyfriend Ethan Slater Perform On Broadway!

Ariana Grande is supporting her man and she doesn’t care who sees!

Related: Sophie Turner Moving On From Joe Jonas With British Millionaire?!

The Thank U, Next singer spent her Halloween indoors — at boyfriend Ethan Slater’s play! The Broadway actor, who co-stars alongside Ari in 2024’s Wicked, landed the roles of The Historian and Prince Herbert in Spamalot, the Monty Python musical that’s being revived this month. And it sounds like Ari got to see an early preview!

In pics obtained by multiple outlets, the Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored singer can be seen exiting the St. James Theatre on Tuesday night alongside a friend with her playbill in hand and a Spamalot crown atop her head. She was all smiles, too, so it looked like she was having some fun! See for yourself (below):

Ariana Grande Swarmed by Fans While Seeing BF Ethan Slater in 'Spamalot' On Broadway | Click to read more ???? https://t.co/vEE5Ea98sj — TMZ (@TMZ) November 1, 2023

But as excited as she may have been to see her man, it looks like her fans were even more excited to see her! In footage obtained by TMZ on Wednesday, Ariana can be seen exiting the NYC venue to a crowd of fans eager to snap pics with her! Damn! Still, it seemed like she was more concerned for their safety above anything else as she approached a waiting car:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Ari and Ethan sure seem to be moving full steam ahead with their controversial romance… Sources told the outlet that the 34+35 singer feels like herself with the SpongeBob actor — even more so than she has in previous relationships. Inneresting!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Let us know down in the comments!

[Images via Ariana Grande/Instagram & Joseph Marzullo/WENN]