Ariana Grande 'Plans On Reaching Out' To Dalton Gomez For His Birthday? But WHY?!

Ariana Grande isn’t going to let Dalton Gomez‘s birthday go by unnoticed!

Amid all the recent drama — and all of the questions surrounding Ari’s relationship with Ethan Slater, she’s still got plans to at least wish her estranged hubby well on his birthday. According to an insider for US Weekly on Monday, the 30-year-old pop star will be “reaching out” privately to Dalton for his special day on August 7:

“Ariana plans on reaching out to Dalton to wish him a happy birthday, but she has no plans on celebrating with him.”

Not only that, she’s seemingly going to be writing Thank U, Next right on the birthday card! LOLz! The insider said:

“Ariana has no hard feelings about their split, but she’s trying to focus on moving forward and doesn’t want to bring up old feelings. She wishes him nothing but the best and hopes he has a wonderful birthday.”

Oof.

If she’s trying to focus on moving to the next phase of her life, it seems like reaching out to Dalton for his birthday might just be reopening the wounds (that have barely even started healing at this point).

This seems especially rough, considering last we heard the real estate broker is still hoping to make things work with his estranged wife. In fact, late last month, an insider shared with the outlet that he’s been “devastated” by the whole thing:

“Dalton has been devastated by it. A separation is not what he’s wanted. He wanted the fairy tale, happy ending, and it’s not looking that way.”

According to the source at the time, he’s ready to “do anything” to save their marriage:

“Dalton is really hoping to make things work with Ariana. Despite the rocky patches they’ve been through, he isn’t ready to give up on their marriage. He saw himself spending the rest of his life with Ariana and will do anything to get past this.”

The Side To Side singer reaching out to him while he’s still hoping to make it work — while she “doesn’t want to bring up old feelings” — well, it just sounds like a recipe for disaster. We mean, if he really is still mourning their split, it’s pretty plausible those old feelings will be brought back up if she reaches out! If that does happen, it would definitely be a step in the wrong direction, for healing’s sake…

What do U think about Ari reaching out to Dalton, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

