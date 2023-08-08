Ariana Grande & Ethan Slater's Relationship Is 'Still Progressing' Despite ALL The Drama...

The last few weeks have certainly been a trying time in the public eye for Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater (and, uh, more so for Dalton Gomez and Lilly Jay, to be quite frank). But now, things are getting smoother. …Maybe?

According to a new report published by ET on Monday night, the 7 Rings singer and her Wicked co-star are trying to figure out how to move forward amid all the marriage-ending moves being made between ’em.

That outlet cited an insider who said the couple’s “relationship is still progressing” at this point in time. This source claims Grande is still “trying to give Ethan some space as he figures everything out” with his estranged wife. But!! It appears that it’s all-systems-go for the pop princess and the Broadway star even amid the adversity.

That would seem to be an interesting update to insider information we’ve heard in previous weeks in which Grande was said to be giving Ethan some space to figure things out with Jay. But if the controversial new couple’s relationship is “still progressing,” as this insider alleges, then they certainly aren’t staying too far apart. Ya know?!

Speaking of Jay, the ET insider had a lot to say about where Ethan’s estranged wife — and that ex-couple’s infant son — stands at this juncture, too. The insider noted that the SpongeBob SquarePants musical star is trying to be “as amicable as possible” with Lilly while the duo figures out where they go from here:

“Ethan is trying to be as amicable as possible with Lilly as he navigates his next steps. He wants to be the best dad he can be, regardless of the current circumstances.”

And the insider continued, noting Ethan is keen on keeping “his private life private,” even as he controversially dates one of the most famous women on the planet:

“He is taking things day by day and trying to keep his private life private, out of respect for everyone involved.”

Hmmm…

As for Ariana, ET‘s Monday night report claims she continues to wish Gomez “the best.” The El Lay-based real estate broker is said to be “slowly trying to move on” at this point himself, which makes sense. We wish the best for him (and Jay) through all this madness. Definitely unexpected on their ends!

In an interesting addendum, this new report also offers up some insight into how Ariana’s brother Frankie Grande is handling the drama. Which, uh, OK?

The source said this about Frankie’s take on Ariana and his lookalike Ethan:

“He just wants Ariana to be happy and supports her every step of the way. He respects the fact that she knows what’s best for her, and as long as Ethan is treating her well, he feels good.”

Well, that’s good, we guess. Nice to see he’s backing his sis? Anyways, what do U make of these new claims about Ariana and Ethan “still progressing” in their romance together, Perezcious readers?! Sound OFF with your take on everything down in the comments (below)…

