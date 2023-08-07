Ariana Grande CALLED OUT By Disney & Universal Studios Cast Members For Alleged Theme Park Bad Behavior!

Ariana Grande isn’t catching a lot of good press right now amid the whole Ethan Slater controversy. But over the weekend, her problems went from bad to worse. And it has nothing to do with her Wicked co-star!!

Over on TikTok, users are compiling all kinds of claims and alleged stories about Ariana’s supposedly entitled attitude towards park employees and staff members when she goes to Disneyland, Disney World, and other theme parks. And the results are just… oof!

It all started when one TikToker popped up with a video claiming that the “plaids” at Disneyland — AKA the park employees who wear plaid vests and give guided tours of the park to rich and famous guests — all supposedly detest working with the thank u, next singer. Like, DETEST!!!

TikTok influencer Teresa Jack claimed in a vid:

“If you happen to know any plaids, they will tell you that Ariana Grande is the rudest person that has ever graced the parks. … I can’t tell you how many of them I’ve met that will not guide her around the parks anymore. Those celebrities, they cut the line, right? But other than that, they are treated just like anyone else. Like, I had a friend who was working on [Pirates of] The Caribbean, and Tina Fey came through with a plaid. They had her cut the line, and they put her, like, on a boat with everybody else and did Pirates of the Caribbean, and then met her plaid at the end of the ride. That’s normal. That is, unless you’re Ariana Grande.”

Then, she got specific. It wasn’t enough for Ariana to cut lines, you see. That’s pretty normal for people with a plaid vest employee in tow to guide them around! But more than cutting lines, Grande allegedly demanded that theme park operators completely shut down rides for hours just so she could be the only guest able to use them:

“Ariana Grande doesn’t just cut lines, OK? She shuts them down! Ariana Grande comes out here and says, ‘no, the whole Rock’n Rollercoaster, shut the whole thing down, OK?’ It will be shut down for hours because you have to shut down the line. If people are in the line, kick ’em out. That’s, like, a three-hour process. Like, ‘I will be the only one who enters the building. No one else can be in the building at the same time as me.'”

Teresa went on:

“That is not normal celebrity behavior, and trust and believe I am upset with Ethan Slater. Don’t let me see you again in New York! Don’t let me see you! All I’m saying is that if you want the real tea, ask the Cast Members.”

You can see that full video (below):

@teresa_jack NOBODY HAS WORSE EXPERIENCES WITH ARI THAN GUEST RELATIONS CAST MEMBERS ????????????. I am FURIOUS with #ethanslater but know this behavior is regular for #arianagrande and I just can’t keep defending her. She’s rude to service industry people and this is some evil stepmother bs. #disney #castmember #disneycastmember im not a cm but everyone who works for me is a former CM and i have made my way around orlando ???????????? ♬ Clair de lune/Debussy – もつ

But she wasn’t done there!!

In a second vid following the first, which quickly went mega-viral, Jack said Ariana supposedly massively delayed Disney‘s 2015 Christmas concert in Orlando to the detriment of many employees who were making up the audience:

“The Christmas concert [in 2015], it’s filmed way ahead of time. It’s hot, it’s Orlando, you guys get it. All of the concertgoers for this taping? Yeah, they’re cast members, and they all have to wear sweaters, and mittens, and earmuffs and stuff to make it look like it’s Christmas. Miss girl [Ariana] did not show up to this taping for four hours. She actually left them in 100-degree weather for four hours with no water, nothing like that.”

Teresa continued:

“They actually had random guests come up to sing because they were like, ‘what do we do for these people?’ She didn’t apologize when she came out. She was like, ‘I knew you would wait for me.'”

Then, she started taking comments from her followers and contextualizing their claims about Ariana’s alleged bad behavior at theme parks, as well!

In one comment ominously called “the break room incident of 2015,” Jack explained:

“The break room incident of 2015. I have heard versions of this story for a long time. … Basically, she wanted air conditioning, so she kicked all these cast members — about 40 of them — out of their break room on their break into the heat, when that was their break! Someone walked in that wasn’t supposed to walk in, because it’s their break room, and then they got terminated for it.”

And in a second comment contextualizing even more, Teresa continued with an allegation about Ariana trying to sit on Big Sean‘s lap on the Space Mountain ride:

“Space Mountain… lots of her standing up while the ride is in motion. Lots of her telling cast members to shut up while they’re giving the safety instructions. Someone in the comments documented that she allegedly tried to ride Space Mountain on Big Sean’s lap. And her mom allegedly tried to bring a dog onto Guardians [of the Galaxy]. … But someone stitched my video and mentioned the dog, so I actually believe there might be some truth to this one.”

Then, the TikToker delivered this jaw-dropping claim:

“And then this kinda sums it up: allegedly, she has referred to cast members as ‘the help’ before.”

The influencer then concluded thusly:

“I don’t know that I believe every single one of these, but there seems to be truth across multiple people’s stories. … Miss Ponytail: treat people better!”

You can see all of that video (below):

@teresa_jack Replying to @Taylor DONT FOLLOW ME FOR TEA I JUST MAKE DRESSES????????????????????????! I appologize for not including all disney and universal cast members in my original langusge ???? I didn’t realize how many people dont like her! Also I had a great experience with Kortney Kardashian and others have had bad ones. People have good days and bad days, but this is what a pattern looks like. Hope yall can accept that. #arianagrande #disneycastmember #arianagrandedisney #ethanslaterarianagrande #ethanslaterspongebob #castmemberlife #castmember #disney @arianagrande ♬ Clair de lune/Debussy – もつ

As Teresa’s TikTok vids spread far and fast over the weekend, other users started chiming in with their stories as well.

One former Universal Studios theme park employee dropped a very visibly frustrated clip about Ariana, alleging:

“I worked at Universal. I wasn’t one of the cool plaid people, I worked at the Mummy ride. I loved that job very much. … I only had the displeasure of getting to interact with her just once, and that was enough. She was there with her brother, and she comes through the line… and the moral of the story is that she’s an entitled bitch. That’s it. She’s just entitled, she thinks she’s the s**t, and she should get what she wants because of that. … And she would be really rude to the cast members, or the team members. She would say nasty things, she would physically move people, and she would just be really rude.”

And then she continued, claiming Ariana “physically shoved people” in line and was being “mouthy and rude” while trying to get to the front:

“She then almost got one of my friends fired. That’s not my story to tell, but if you go into, like, break rooms at theme parks, and you ask people if they’ve ever had experience with Ariana Grande, people are going to s**t talk Ariana Grande in the break rooms of theme parks because she’s horrible. Ahhh! She’s just so entitled. I know my story doesn’t sound bad. Like, she cut in front of the line like she paid to do on her tour, but she physically shoved people, and she was being mouthy and rude, and telling people they were being slow, and not doing their jobs correctly.”

That ex-Universal team member concluded similarly about Ariana’s alleged ride-stopping activities:

“The ride was stopped. Like, it was stopped. And she was like, ‘why is this taking so long? This shouldn’t take so long. I paid for this.’ Girl, the ride is broken! Shut the f**k up and go to a different ride.”

Ch-ch-check it out (below):

@unusuallyanastasia #stitch with @Teresa Jack #greenscreen AHHHSHHDJDJDJJFNDFNFJDJND AIR STANS CAN RIP ME TO SHREDS IN THE COMMENTS I DONT CARE SHE LITERALLY JUST IS THE MOST ENTITLED FUCKING BITCH ♬ Clair de lune/Debussy – もつ

And yet another Universal Studios employee claimed they had a bad experience with Ariana at Halloween Horror Nights one year, too. That story started off simply enough:

“So, I was working Halloween Horror Nights as a performer one year, and the house was super busy, it was Horror Nights. And then all of a sudden, it was dead. Nobody was in the house, and it was really weird, because we were like, ‘what the heck? This is a sold out night. The line is an hour long. Why are there no guests in line for the house?’ And then all of a sudden, a group of bodyguards, Ariana Grande, and her dog came through. I didn’t know at the time that it was Ariana Grande, but after looking at social media, and looking at Frankie Grande, I was like, ‘oh, that was Ariana Grande. That’s kind of cool. I scared Ariana Grande at Halloween Horror Nights!'”

But then, the allegations turned much more controversial:

“Well, I found out that night that Ariana was being super rude to the team members. They were putting her in a golf cart and escorting her around the park backstage so she wouldn’t be seen. She was demanding free food. She was pissed off because they would have to clear the house and then let her walk through, and she was being impatient because there had to be time to clear the guests out of the park so she could have her own experience going to the houses. And she had her dog, which is not allowed, unless it’s a service animal, which it’s not. She was just completely disrespectful, and I have been wanting to tell that story forever.”

You can watch that full clip (below):

Well damn! That’s a lot of (alleged!) tea, indeed!!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Share ’em down in the comments (below)!

