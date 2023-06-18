Armie Hammer & Alicia Vikander Spotted Having Dinner Together In Rome!

No, Alicia Vikander, run for your life! You have so much Michael Fassbender to live for!

We joke, but seriously what is the Ex Machina star doing hanging with Armie Hammer??

According to Page Six on Saturday, Alicia and Armie were spotted by multiple eyewitnesses having dinner in Rome at a restaurant called Roscioli Salumeria. Alicia’s famous husband was NOT present — though a couple other people were. This was not a date, according to those who saw them. One source told the outlet it was “nothing scandalous.”

Well… maybe it wasn’t an affair, but nothing scandalous? At this point having calamari with an accused rapist and sexual abuser is pretty scandalous, no?

Related: Armie Will NOT Face Charges After 2-Year Investigation! Read His Statement!

Alicia and Armie have a history, having starred as love interests in the 2015 spy flick The Man from U.N.C.L.E — and signed up to work together again on a science fiction action-thriller from director Ben Wheatley, though that project seems to have been shelved, perhaps even permanently with Armie’s name attached.

Clearly Alicia has enough faith in her former co-star to be seen in public with a man at the bottom of such a fall from grace. They must have gotten close on that movie! We’d say there was obviously never anything romantic going on between them, since Armie was married at the time and all — but of course we’ve learned that didn’t matter all that much to the Lone Ranger star.

Then again, Alicia’s relationship with Michael Fassbender seems to be doing just fine. The usually very private couple actually came out and did a red carpet together just last month at Cannes, where Alicia was debuting her new historical fiction film Firebrand, in which she plays Catherine Parr, the sixth wife of Henry VIII (played this time by Jude Law!). They also welcomed their first child in 2021 — so things seem to be going great!

Was this just two old friends catching up? Or are they talking about working together again? We’d be very curious to know if Armie was in talks for a new film after all his disturbing scandal. If so, Italy would be the place for it, right? Both Johnny Depp and Amber Heard made their next movies after their bitter trial in Europe. As did Woody Allen. They’re just less worried about perception over there, we guess.

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Michael Carpenter/ATP/WENN.]