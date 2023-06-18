Kim Zolciak & Kroy Biermann Aren't Speaking To Each Other AT ALL Amid Heated Divorce: 'They Hate Each Other'

It’s safe to say Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann are never ever getting back together!

The duo has been engaged in a brutal back-and-forth ever since filing for divorce last month, and sadly, it’s resulting in a strain they may never repair. According to new sources with direct knowledge of the messy situation per TMZ on Sunday, the exes have stopped ALL direct communication with each other. Instead, they have resorted to using their lawyers to get their messages across.

We know what you might be thinking, how in the world are they managing not to talk to each other while co-parenting their four young kids and living in the SAME house still?! Honestly, we have to f**king clue! It sounds complicated AF!!

The insiders reiterated that the Don’t Be Tardy leads are still living together in their Georgia mansion, but they stay in separate wings of the house to keep as much distance from one another as possible. And things are so bad, those in the know have no hope they’ll ever reconcile. Oof.

One confidant opened up a bit more about what the vibe is like between the former lovers, saying:

“They hate each other. It’s very contentious.”

Damn. While this isn’t exactly surprising, it’s still sad to hear!

As mentioned, the pair both filed for divorce in early May amid financial troubles, citing April 30 as their date of separation. They reportedly owe the IRS over $1 million and their home state $15k in unpaid taxes. This drama comes after they almost lost their house in a foreclosure auction earlier this year, as well.

The former NFL player blamed the money problems on Kim’s alleged gambling addiction while also arguing her constant gambling has made her an unfit mother in a filing amid the couple’s equally contentious custody battle. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum fired back by alleging she caught her ex smoking marijuana (which is illegal in Georgia) and requested he undergo a drug test, which he has fought back against.

In fiery new court docs earlier this month, Kroy then asked a judge to appoint a legal guardian for the estranged couple’s minor kids — Kroy, 11, Kash, 10, and twins Kane and Kaia, 9 — until a long-term plan could be reached. In asking this, he alleged they needed to be protected from the reality star, but she clapped back, saying via her attorney, David Beaudry, in a statement to TMZ on Tuesday:

“The emotional and mental abuse Kim has suffered from this man for so many years has taken a toll on her and, most heartbreakingly, their children. Kim has always been an extremely devoted mother to her children; they are her entire world and she is always there to love and support them every step of the way.”

The statement continued:

“She refuses to allow Kroy to paint her as something she is not for his own gain. Kim looks forward to the day we can appear in court and solve these issues once and for all.”

We’ve seen divorce and custody battles get nasty before, but this definitely ranks among the worst. Our hearts go out to the kids mixed up in all of this, including Kim’s eldest daughters Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21, whom Kroy adopted when they were little. We hope the co-parents can get this sorted out quickly so they can go their separate ways and start building a better future for their kids. Thoughts? Let us know (below).

