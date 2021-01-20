Armie Hammer Is Going To Eat Us!

Nobody is going to talk about the Armie Hammer drama better than our podcast cohost and Perez! Our latest episode is out now! We take a bite out of the cannibal and also hilariously sink our teeth into Ben Affleck‘s split. What REALLY went down there! Plus, we settle the debate once and for all – NSYNC or Backstreet Boys?! We listened to ALL your calls! This is THE BEST pop culture podcast! We even talk Garth Brooks and the Inauguration, Cardi B, Selena Gomez, Clubhouse, the Kardashians and MORE! We give you information and entertainment and are unparalleled! CLICK HERE to listen to The PerezHilton Podcast with Chris Booker or hear it on Spotify or Apple Podcasts or directly at PerezPodcast.com
Jan 20, 2021
