A$AP Rocky Calls Rihanna 'The One' -- All The Scoop On Their Confirmed Romance!

OK, so this is the cutest thing ever!

A$AP Rocky has finally confirmed his relationship with Rihanna, and the boy sounds so smitten!

The release of GQ Magazine’s June/July issue (which dropped Wednesday) welcomed a lot of insight into the musicians’ rumored relationship, which has been going strong since November after a long time being friends. It also marks the first time either member of the romance has spoken on their love story publicly!

Rocky, born Rakim Athelaston Mayers, straight up called RiRi “the love of my life” and “my lady” within the article! Speaking on his personal life, the performer added:

“[Relationships are] so much better when you got the One.”

“The One”?! That is a HUGE statement!

The 32-year-old also insisted there’s no comparison to any of his exes either (which includes the likes of Kendall Jenner, Iggy Azalea, and Chanel Iman). On the Umbrella songstress, Rocky gushed:

“She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones.”

Wow!!

The vocalist was even ready to admit the 33-year-old is his Only Girl these days. The GQ writer, Samuel Hine, noted the artist was “comfortable embracing monogamy.” On this, the outlet’s “Prettiest Man Alive” reiterated:

“I think when you know, you know. She’s the One.”

Whoa!! Could these two be the next pandemic lovers to settle down QUICK?!? Seems to be trendy nowadays, just saying! As you’ll recall, the couple were first linked in the winter of 2020. A source dished about the pair, telling ET:

“They have always had amazing chemistry and Rihanna relates to A$AP and it feels natural, easy and fun. She feels very comfortable around him since they’ve known each other for such a long time and also feels a connection to him because his dad is from Barbados.”

Creating even more of a “connection,” the vocalists apparently spent Christmas together in Barbados with the Fenty business owner’s fam. But it was even earlier — in July 2020 — when fans began to tune into the romance rumors after Ri invited Rocky to be the face of her Fenty Beauty skincare line!

She hinted at her crush with ET, revealing:

“To me, in the industry, he is one of the guys who everybody loves [his] skin. I always wanted to know, ‘How the heck do you have better skin than half these girls? I mean, what do you do?’ I wanted men to be represented, because this skincare line is gender neutral…We needed that male representation in the campaign, so Rocky and Lil Nas X… we wanted that representation, so men knew it was OK.”

AH-mazing!! Both have been so private about their romance until now, it’s great to hear things are going well! Reactions, Perezcious readers?! Let us know in the comments (below)!

