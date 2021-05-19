Kim Kardashian Is Worried About Having To Explain Who Kris Humphries Is To Her Kids!

We can certainly commiserate with how awkward this must be for Kim Kardashian and her kids… after all, it wasn’t her finest moment in the public eye!

The KUWTK superstar is pondering questions about the future in this week’s episode of the family’s nearly-finished TV series, and that means wondering how 7-year-old North West and the rest of her kids might one day think about mom’s decisions!

Related: Aubrey O’Day 1000% Confirmed Kim And Travis Barker Used To Hook Up! WOOF!

In a brand new teaser clip posted to the show’s YouTube channel Tuesday afternoon, viewers see Kim sitting down with Scott Disick to discuss the coming end of the show and the family’s legacy. Curious about Kim’s kids, Lord Disick asked whether North and the rest of ’em ever ask about mom’s time on television.

Funny enough, Kim admitted there was one particular old scene that that Nori can’t get enough of re-creating (below):

“They do the crying scene from Bora Bora, pretty much all my crying scenes. She’ll come in and go, ‘Mom, I lost my earring!’ She’ll, like, do that as a joke and I’m like, ‘You have no idea what that is.'”

Too funny!

Kim, there’s people that are dying! LOLz! A truly iconic moment in TV history!

In a particularly wise moment of clarity, Scott then acknowledged that soon it’ll be time to grapple with showing the children KUWTK in its entirety. Pointing out how the extended family’s next generation is only going to start asking more questions as they get older, the Flip It Like Disick star said:

“I’m just thinking like they’re going to watch it at some point. It’s their life. At what point do we sit them down and say, ‘You’re allowed to go through these seasons and see what mom and dad did all these years?’ That is your life, that is your past, and at some point they’re going to be interested in seeing everything. They’re either going to do it without us or with us.”

Well said, Scott!

Related: Could Kim’s Domestic Staff Turn On Her With A Lawsuit Over Alleged Working Conditions?!

It was easy for Kim to agree with that wisdom, but one thing still held her up: she cited her (very brief) second marriage to NBA player Kris Humphries as a particular source of concern.

The KKW Beauty CEO admitted (below):

“I don’t really want to explain who Kris Humphries is.”

Yeah…

That was definitely an awkward 72 days! Just saying!

Ultimately, Kim admits she’d rather watch it with her kids than without — a sentiment Scott can readily get behind. Besides, as the 37-year-old father and Talentless founder is keen to admit, he’s the one who really has some stuff to explain based on his crazy behavior on earlier seasons of KUWTK!

Scott acknowledged that in a joint confessional, saying:

“You [Kim] have nothing to worry about. Honestly the only person that did bad s**t on the show was me. I really have some explaining to do.”

Sounds about right!

Ch-ch-check out the full clip (below), including an incredibly self-aware wisecrack at the very end about the kids being part of The Truman Show throughout their childhood on reality TV:

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

What do U think the KarJenner kids will think about KUWTK in another decade or two? And how will KUWTK hold up in pop culture in the coming years? Iconic?! Quickly forgotten??

Sound OFF with your future predictions and opinions down in the comments (below)!

[Image via KUWTK/YouTube/Kris Humphries/Instagram/Kim Kardashian/Instagram]