Ashlee Simpson

Ashlee Simpson & Pete Wentz Celebrate Son's 16th Birthday -- As Teen TOWERS Over Mom In Rare New Pic!

Ashlee Simpson and Pete Wentz‘s son Bronx is growing up!

To celebrate her teenager’s big sweet 16, Ashlee posted several photos of the boy on her Instagram on Wednesday — including a recent pic of him towering over her. He’s SO tall!

She gushed about her “ride or die” in the caption, expressing:

“Being your mom has been the greatest joy of my life. You are my rock my soul. My ride or die. You have been the greatest blessing in life that I could have ever dreamed of. I would not be me without you. Thank you for choosing me to be a mom, and YOUR mom. You are so calm, consistent, brilliant, loving, kind hearted, thoughtful, funny, mysterious, and incredibly awesome. I thank God every day that I get to be your mom. You are a true gift to this universe and I’m so lucky you are my very grown, and cool baby… happy 16th birthday. I love you. Also you were born to this song. Thank you for making me the luckiest.”

Awww!!

She attached the song Redemption Song by Bob Marley and The Wailers to the post.

Ch-ch-check out the photos and see how big he’s gotten (below):

Incredible!

Pete also gave his son a shout-out on his IG Stories by sharing a selfie of the two of them. See it here:

(c) Pete Wentz/Instagram

So sweet!

As Perezcious readers know, the exes welcomed Bronx in 2008, the same year they married. They split in 2011, and both went on to have kids with other partners.

Can you believe Bronx is already 16, tho?? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Ashlee Simpson/Instagram & MEGA/WENN]

Nov 21, 2024 10:10am PDT

