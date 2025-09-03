Where Jessica Simpson Really Stands With Ex Eric Johnson Amid Reconciliation Rumors!

Are Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson getting back together? Everyone wants to know after their recent sightings! And a new source is finally sharing a much-needed status update on those two…

The pair sparked reconciliation rumors last week, months after confirming their separation. The parents of three were spotted flying from Burbank to Las Vegas together on Friday — but this wasn’t a family trip with the kids! They were completely alone! They were ostensibly in Sin City to support Ashlee Simpson; they were seen attending her show at Voltaire at The Venetian Resort.

This felt like a clear sign they’re reconciling — or at least testing the waters! Getting someone to watch the kids so they could be alone, sitting together on the trip, spending the evening in a highly romantic city… Where thousands of weddings and vow renewals happen all the time? But insiders deny anything romantic is going on!

A source told Us Weekly on Wednesday that Jessica and Eric “are not getting back together or reconciling” despite their recent reunion! The insider maintained the former football player only came to the event to be there for his kids’ aunt:

“It was a family event, and Eric was being supportive. He wanted to support Ashlee.”

Hmm. OK… The source went on to detail how — despite Jess putting his alleged cheating ways on blast in her new music — the exes are on better terms these days:

“Jessica and Eric have been very amicable recently and have been peaceful for the sake of the kids.”

Honestly, after Eric stepped out on their marriage, does anyone else feel relieved she didn’t go back to him? Jessica deserves better, right?!

Obviously, reconciliations happen, even after betrayals. And sometimes couples come back stronger than ever after their trial by fire! It happens. If Jessica and Eric did actually manage to work through it and were happy together, then we’d be happy for them. But this is does not seem to be the sitch here, at least, so says the Us source. No reconciliation, no more romance, not between these two. But for now, they are co-parenting amicably for the kiddos, and that is the most important thing at the end of the day.

What do you think, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments!

