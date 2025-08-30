Jessica Simpson Fuels Eric Johnson Reconciliation Rumors! They’re Spotted At Her Sister Ashlee’s Concert Together!

Jessica Simpson continues to fuel rumors that she and Eric Johnson are getting back together!

Perezcious readers know that the pair confirmed they broke up and were “living separately” while “navigating a painful situation in our marriage” back in January. While Jessica and Eric didn’t say what that “painful situation” was at the time, we later learned it was because her hubby was unfaithful! The former football player did her dirty, so there was no chance of them ever getting back together, right? That is what we thought… until this week!

Eric and Jessica were seen sitting next to each other on a commercial flight together heading to Las Vegas from Burbank on Friday! And this wasn’t a family getaway with the kids! It was just the two of them! So, we cannot help but think that this is a huge sign of a reconciliation! Especially when they aren’t stopping the rumors from going wild right now! They’re fueling them!

According to TMZ on Saturday, Jessica and Eric were spotted together AGAIN! This time supporting her sister Ashlee Simpson’s show at the popular nightclub Voltaire in The Venetian Resort. Videos captured of the two showed them chatting with a group of people. Although there is no PDA between Eric and Jessica, they looked pretty comfortable around each other! Things weren’t awkward!

While Ashlee performed on stage, they kept some distance from each other. But hey, they are in the same room! It’s a huge step! Especially after months and months of not seeing them together! Check out the chatting video HERE. And see another clip of them posted to TikTok (below):

Again, why else would Jessica and Eric be at her sister’s performance… unless they were trying to work things out? We can’t think of anything! But what do you think is going on, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments!

