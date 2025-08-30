Jessica Simpson Back Together With Eric Johnson?! OMG! Look At The Evidence!

We’re sorry… is Jessica Simpson doing a total 180 here???

The Irresistible singer confirmed way back in January that her marriage was over. After months of clues, she told us all she and Eric Johnson were “living separately navigating a painful situation in our marriage.” That painful situation was, by several accounts, her hubby stepping out on the marriage!

We didn’t think there was any chance they’d come back from that! Especially after she put her heartbreak on front street with a full breakup album this summer!

And yet… Now we’ve seems like pretty strong evidence they’re back together? Trying it out?? Something???

The pair were seen sitting together on a commercial flight from Burbank to Las Vegas on Friday afternoon! And no, this was NOT a family trip where they were both present for the kids. They weren’t just coparenting. And we can tell because the kids weren’t there! Meaning they had to pay for childcare in addition to the tix! And they had to purposely sit together on the plane, too! This has all the hallmarks of a planned, purposeful getaway, just the two of them! THAT has marriage reconciliation written all over it!

Why sin City? Well, it isn’t to sin… probably. It’s the first night of Ashlee Simpson‘s residency at the Venetian. So obvi going to that, right? But why is Eric there, too? Is this two birds with one stone? Supporting sis AND a romantic night or two at a hotel? Room service and no distractions??

Damn, we really can’t think of any other way to read this!

Do we think they navigated the pain… and sailed right on back to port? We can see how a 10-year marriage would be tough to toss out, even after a major betrayal. And it wouldn’t be the first time we saw a female artist get it all out in song then take the guy back. Lemonade, anyone??

You can see the pic of the exes/Southwest seatmates HERE.

What do YOU think, Perezcious marriage experts? Are they back together already? Testing the waters? Trying out being just friends again? Like that ever works…

Look, if you can think of any other explanation for this little trip together, tell us! We’re stumped! Let us know your thoughts in the comments (below)!

