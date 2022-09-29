Watch Ashlee Simpson’s Surprise Performance Of Her 2004 Hit La La With Demi Lovato!

Ashlee Simpson is back!

The former pop star completely shocked fans when she made an appearance at Demi Lovato’s Holy Fvck tour stop at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California, on Wednesday night. At one point during the concert, Demi called for Ashlee to join her on stage, telling the crowd:

“Please give it up for Ashlee Simpson.”

Everyone immediately burst into loud cheers and screams as the 37-year-old rushed onto the stage. Together she and Demi performed her iconic 2004 hit La La. In true punk rock fashion, both musicians dressed in all black, with the Pieces of Me artist specifically sporting black pants and a cropped black jacket with silver details.

Ashlee sang the chorus and the first verse before Demi joined in to belt out the second half of the song. At one point, Ashlee got on her knees as she delivered the final note of the song. The two ladies shared a sweet hug when the performance was over, and they both could be heard saying “I love you” to each other before Ashlee ran off the stage. You can ch-ch-check out the ah-mazing moment (below):

NOT A DRILLLLLL, Demi Lovato just brought out @ashleesimpson to perform “La La” during her show at YouTube Theater in LA ???? pic.twitter.com/iFbgqffcsU — Tomás Mier (@Tomas_Mier) September 29, 2022

LOVE IT!!!

Following the instantly legendary performance, Ashlee also shared a video from that night on Instagram.

Many of her famous pals applauded her and Demi for the fantastic show, including Haylie Duff, who said:

“This is amazing babe!! Always loved your music”

So does this mean we could see some new music from Ashlee coming up?! We certainly hope so! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments!

