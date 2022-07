Leah Kate‘s Twinkle Twinkle Little Bitch is like the older sister to Gayle’s ABCDEFU.

She’s more… explicit! But just as fun!

This has super clever lyrics and big time energy. It’s like a great Avril Lavigne or Ashlee Simpson song.

Pop-punk greatness!

