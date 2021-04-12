Kanye West Finally Responds To Kim Kardashian’s Divorce Petition -- Asks For Joint Custody Of Kids!

They may not have worked as a married couple, but Kanye West and Kim Kardashian seem more on the same page than ever before! After two months of silence, the rapper has finally responded to the KUWTK star’s divorce petition (which was submitted in early February), and he’s basically asking for the same things as his ex-lover!

According to TMZ, the musician is requesting joint legal and physical custody of the couple’s four kids, North, Chicago, Psalm, and Saint. If granted, this doesn’t mean either parent would get 50/50 time with the little ones — the outlet suspects the momma bear would receive more time than the pops. But the duo’s commitment to co-parenting bodes well for the children given the celeb’s insanely busy schedules, especially in a post-COVID world when touring and traveling ramp up again!

Given their prenup and Kim’s new billionaire status, splitting their assets should be a breeze and neither is asking for spousal support. TMZ sources say the couple will likely settle the divorce matters on their own with a private legal team, then submit the results to court for approval. Thus, keeping drama out of the headlines and away from their kids’ prying eyes one day. Smart!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Isn’t it good to see some of the drama settle between these two? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via WENN/Instar]