Ashley Cain Smiles For First Time Since Azaylia’s Death After Seeing A ‘Sign From Above!’

It’s been an unimaginably tough time for Ashley Cain and his partner Safiyya Vorajee after their 8-month-old daughter Azaylia passed away from a rare form of leukemia nearly two weeks ago.

On Monday night, the couple took to their social media to reflect on a jaw-dropping sunset they felt was a sign from their baby girl. Ashley shared a video of a gorgeous orange-tinted sky to his Instagram Story, writing:

“I love you princess You’re forever in my heart Keep smiling Keep shining bright I miss you Daddy ”

Just moments later, he uploaded another clip, but gone was the orange hue (above). Reflecting on this dramatic change, The Challenge star commented:

“One minute later and gone. You couldn’t explain this. I love you baby”

What’s so special to learn is that Ashley was actually out on a run while he saw the beautiful sky and it inspired him to continue even though “the pain of not being able to see my little girl is consuming my whole body.” In a post revealing his new orange sneakers (in honor of the cancer patient), the proud father expressed:

“I don’t feel strong, I feel far from it. But in times of weakness, I have come to think… ‘What would Azaylia do?’ She would be strong, she would be courageous and she would get up, get out, and do what is needed to be done. She would push through every challenge with intent and without hesitation. So that’s exactly what I’m going to do! I guess the pain will never fade and things will not get easier, but we will get stronger.”

The orange sky definitely gave the 30-year-old the strength he needed to push through, because he added later in the day:

“That was the first time I’ve smiled since that day. The first time I’ve felt happiness since that day. She filled me with so much belief when she was here and she’s still doing it from the heaves above. I don’t know how you do it Azaylia but please keep on making us believe. You’re legacy will live on and within that legacy you will help, inspire, strengthen and save so many.”

Wow… How special for the Ex on The Beach alum! And certainly true about Azaylia’s mighty legacy!

Safiyya was similarly inspired and in shock over on her account when fans pointed out there were two letter A’s in the orange clouds! The momma, who has been struggling with grief of her own, also reposted a screen grab of Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague’s IG, circling a cluster of “angels” she saw while driving home (below).

Vorajee shared of the spectacle:

“I keep looking up into the sky and looking for signs from Azaylia. So tonight I went to see her. As I left, I asked her what she was going to do special, for me in the sky tonight. As I was driving I couldn’t capture this moment but it made me say out loud. Wow. I had to screen record this off @mollymae story and show you what I saw as she captured the moment so beautifully.”

So emotional to see how Azaylia continues to shine brightly from afar and the impact these “signs from above” are having on the grieving parents. She was no doubt a tough kid having to go through so many medical treatments at such a young age, and her determination to live life to the fullest is clearly rubbing off on her mom and dad! We continue to keep this sweet fam in our thoughts as they all work through the pain.

[Image via Ashley Cain/Instagram]