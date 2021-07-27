Pregnant Ashley Graham Strips To Her Underwear & Dances On TikTok For Body Positivity!

Ashley Graham LOVES a body positivity moment!

Often showering herself with affection and encouraging others to do the same via social media, the model took a moment Monday to share some good vibes and “today’s affirmation” with her TikTok followers in a new video showing off her baby bump! Donning black lingerie and a rainbow chain necklace, the 33-year-old lip-synced to audio that cheered:

“You look good, don’t change.”

And she was looking good! Ch-ch-check out the motivational and hilarious vid (below)!

LOLz! So great!

Seems like pregnancy with baby No. 2 is going well so far! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Ashley Graham/TikTok]