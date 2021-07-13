Ashley Graham Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2!! See Her Dreamy Reveal HERE!

Ashley Graham is expecting a second child!!

The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model shared the happy news on Tuesday by posting an absolutely breathtaking portrait in a grassy hillside — showing off her baby bump! The shot, captured by her cinematographer hubby Justin Ervin, was captioned:

“the past year has been full of tiny surprises, big griefs, familiar beginnings and new stories. i’m just beginning to process and celebrate what this next chapter means for us ”

Stunning!

The couple already share 17-month-old son Isaac (inset above), who was born in January 2020, 10 years after the couple wed in 2010! Things were going so well with parenthood that the Pretty Big Deal podcast host even told WSJ. Magazine one month after giving birth:

“I would get pregnant yesterday if I could. I’ve ‘accidentally’ had unprotected sex while I’m ovulating just to see if I can [get pregnant] while I’m breast-feeding.”

LOLz! Guess it finally worked! Many congratulations to the growing family!!

