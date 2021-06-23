Ashley Graham Goes Nude & Gets Real About Body Positivity -- Look!

Good for Ashley Graham!

The supermodel shared pics to her Instagram account on Monday, and just like she has in the past, she’s once against showing off a bit of skin! And the whole post is designed to help women empower themselves and remember how critical it is to love, support and care for their bodies, no matter what size they may be!

The 33-year-old Nebraska native had an inspiring message to share, too! Looking ahead to summer temperatures and body image issues at the pool and other places where it can be difficult to appreciate one’s body, Graham offered (below):

“As the weather gets warmer, i know a lot of people struggle with wearing less clothes and showing more skin. i hope these photos i’ve been tagged in of so many beautiful bodies motivates you to love the skin you’re in. believe me when i say your body is beautiful, and i know it’s easy to tell yourself the lie that you’re not good enough, thin enough, sexy enough, “flawless” enough to wear a tank top or a swimsuit, but it’s hot out there and so are you. don’t let your mind stop you from enjoying your life to the fullest”

Girl power!

And there are SO many empowering photos in the carousel, too!

Ch-ch-check ’em out (below):

Love!!!

Such an important attitude to remember and maintain!

Great work, Ashley!

