Ashley Graham 'Freaked Out' When Clothes Actually Fit At Photo Shoot -- But There's An Issue!

While some of us may be struggling to fit into our fave attire because of stress-eating and other totally valid explanations due to the ongoing pandemic, Ashley Graham‘s latest reason for being elated to fit into her clothes reveals a bigger issue within the fashion industry!

In a new YouTube vlog squealing about seeing her WSJ. Magazine cover for the first time, the model couldn’t stop gushing about how happy she was to arrive to the shoot and discover stylist Dara Allen had picked high-end brands that all fit the celeb perfectly. We’re talking Michael Kors, Louis Vuitton, Fendi, and Prada! The star gushed:

“I was actually geeking out in the dressing room. I was texting my team, like, ‘You guys have no idea—it’s like high-end designer and I’m fitting into everything and she pulled amazing stuff.’”

Often times forced to “squeeze into little knits” or have “little spandex moments,” this photo shoot was an entirely different experience. The Pretty Big Deal podcaster furthered:

“Everything on set that Dara had fit me and it fit me beautifully and I hate that I freaked out about it.”

Her excitement was dually frustrating. The moment, as happy as it was, highlighted a much bigger issue and a continued need to make everlasting change within the fashion industry for good. The Fearless host added:

“It should just be the norm. It shouldn’t be something that I’m so excited that the clothes fit me. The clothes should always be available for girls my size and bigger, so it was just such an awesome shoot to show up and have such beautiful clothes to be styled so gorgeously.”

That said, there were still some outfits that took Allen’s creativity to make work, such as many pieces from Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello. She spilled why Dara turned pants and a blazer into a cascading mini skirt:

“YSL would not fit me. We know that.”

Already, this moment marks a great shift in the tide from Ashley’s past experiences — like in 2016 when British Vogue’s then-Editor-in-Chief, Alexandra Shulman, revealed many fashion brands “flatly refused to lend us their clothes” for the 33-year-old’s cover. As you can tell, Ashley, who was just announced as the new St. Tropez global brand ambassador this month, is clearly bursting with joy seeing how times have changed in her latest vlog (below), but also coming to terms with the greater problems at hand.

We’re glad to see there are stylists working hard to find outfits that work for this boundary-breaking supermodel, but it still shouldn’t be this hard in 2021!!

