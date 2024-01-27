Aspiring Influencer Arrested After Allegedly Torturing & Killing Animals On YouTube For Likes

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

A 28-year-old aspiring influencer in Pennsylvania is behind bars after she allegedly tortured and killed animals to gain more likes on YouTube.

According to NBC 10 on Tuesday, Anigar Monsee allegedly ran an account on the social media platform where law enforcement claims she posted videos of herself dressed in “scantily-clad” clothes torturing and killing animals such as rabbits, chickens, frogs, and pigeons. In the videos posted over the past year, an affidavit obtained by the outlet claimed Monsee would slowly disembowel and mutilate the animals while they were still alive. Sometimes, she allegedly had severed their necks with a dull knife for several minutes. What the actual f**k?! Those poor animals!

Related: Woman Who Stabbed Boyfriend 108 Times Claimed Weed Made Her Crazy — And Got Probation!

When the animal rights organization PETA received a tip about what was happening on the account, they contacted the Upper Darby Police Department. The organization helped the police find Monsee using clues from the videos and the comments section, where viewers referred to her as “Ani” while encouraging her disturbing actions. According to the affidavit, law enforcement claimed Monsee would ask for more likes before she would hurt the animals in her videos, and some of her commentary had been sexually explicit at times. It is beyond disturbing that someone would do this for likes.

She ended up being arrested on January 19 and charged with four felony counts of aggravated cruelty to animals. When Monsee was taken into custody last week, she confessed to being the woman in the videos and that the account belonged to her.

How did she get away with these videos for so long? YouTube’s community guidelines state that animal abuse content is not permitted. So why hadn’t they put a stop to her page over the past year? FYI, the platform shut down the account on Thursday – meaning her horrific videos remained on the channel for a week after her arrest. A spokesperson for YouTube told NBC 10:

“Content that is violent or abusive toward animals is not allowed on YouTube, and we have terminated the channel in question.”

Monsee is now being held on a $200,000 bond and scheduled for a preliminary hearing on February 5. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments (below).

[Image via Upper Darby Police Department]