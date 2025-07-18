Aubrey O'Day Got A New Boob Job -- But Removed Her Lip Filler!

New day, new Aubrey O’Day!!

The Danity Kane alum is part of the new series Botched Presents: Plastic Surgery Rewind. As you may recall, we’ve been closely following this show because of the cosmetic procedure confessions its stars are making. And right on cue, here comes Audrey with some candid comments about her own beauty journey!

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday promoting the new Botched series, the 41-year-old singer opened up about seriously scaling back her look. Specifically, she called out the lip fillers she’d been having done for a long time — to the point where they started “invading” her face! She said:

“I got lip fillers that were like, invading my face. And I thought they really looked good until they took ’em away and I got to see that I was trippin’.”

They were so bad that she’s now “disgusted” by the look. And she realizes she wasn’t as hot as she thought she was when she did it! Aubrey reflected:

“Good God, I’m so happy those lips are off my face. When I see photos with the lip injections, I’m disgusted. I thought I was killing it, and I was not, ever was I killing it with those big, giant [things].”

She also made a funny remark about how her supposed haters might have actually been trying to tell her something helpful about those lip fillers when they criticized the look:

“When people would say ‘duck lips,’ I’d be like, ‘They’re just jealous.’ Oh, no, they were trying to tell me. Some people aren’t haters, some people are really trying to guide you better. I was looking in the mirror, and I thought it looked good because so many people in LA have big, fat lips that are done by doctors that just give it to you for free. But I didn’t realize how it was taking over my face. I didn’t even look young. You can really look much younger if you get rid of that stuff.”

Sooo why get ’em, then? Well, O’Day said she had been trying to “keep up with the Joneses” around El Lay. Oh, and the doctor who was doing the lip fillers was handing ’em out for free. Ya know, to her, at least — since she’s a celeb. Yeah…

Anyways, Aubrey also addressed how people have assumed forever that she’s got all kinds of fake things on her body — boobs, butt, you name it. She reflected:

“People always think I have these fake boobs, fake butt. I think when they see me in person they can probably get a better gauge.”

But!!! She actually did get something done after appearing on Plastic Surgery Rewind — her boobs!

She revealed that after she finished filming, she actually went under the knife in January to get a breast lift. And she doesn’t regret it! In fact, she LOVES it! She explained:

“I’m gonna hate seeing the end of this show ’cause my 41, 40 at that time, year-old boobies, were like down here, and I’m taping them up. Now these things are just sitting. No bra, no tape, no nothing. They’re just up. They’re back like my 21-year-old titties, and I love it. So, I would tell everybody that surgery was great, I’ll tell you the surgeon. They look amazing. Very, very minimal scars. I’m so happy that my boobs are finally back where they deserve to be after all the work I’ve done in my life.”

Ch-ch-check out her full interview (below):

