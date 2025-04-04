Tori Spelling Wishes Her Stolen Sex Tape With Dean McDermott HAD Gotten Leaked! Whoa!

It’s not every day you hear this kind of confession…

In Friday’s episode of iHeartRadio‘s misSPELLING podcast, Tori Spelling recalled Dean McDermott asking her to make a sex tape and why she’s ultimately super bummed it was never leaked. LOLz!

While chatting with Aubrey O’Day, the women were reflecting on why certain stars with famous last names end up making it big time and others don’t, with Aubrey wondering:

“If the assignment was: forge your way in through a sex tape that’s highly produced by you and you have control over and you can be a huge star and become an icon, would you take it?”

Remind anyone else of someone?

Tori initially started to say “no,” then realized she almost did it! She dished:

“Dean and I, when we were together, and this is in the height of Tori & Dean on Oxygen, it was Valentine’s Day or something and I was in New York. He was filming a movie, came to visit me. He was like, ‘Hey, let’s film ourselves having sex.’ We had never done it before. You know, married for years. I think we only had two kids.”

She laughed that she “never watched it back,” continuing:

“We never locked our s**t up. We trusted everybody. [Dean] had it on our computer at home and a friend — he thought was a friend — stayed at our house while we took the kids to Hawaii. Anyway, [the friend] took the computer and tried to sell it to Vivid Video, and they actually contacted us and said we want to let you know we didn’t accept it. And I’m like, why? Were my angles not good?”

LMFAO!

That said, the company was willing to buy it if they had the couple’s permission. They ultimately got a “restraining order” on the friend and “got all of it back.” But Tori said no to selling the video — something she really regrets!

“I was doing it with my husband when we were together. Yeah, I should have f**king let that sex tape go out.”

Other missed opportunities? She added:

“I’m bummed I said no to Playboy and now at 51, I wish I’d been on the cover of f**king Playboy.”

Hah!

Tori also opened up about this in her memoir Spelling It Like It Is, noting the sex tape was filmed in 2009. She also claimed she did check the video to make sure her angles “were good,” which is why she let Dean save the naughty clip. After feeling “horrified” when she found out someone was trying to sell it, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum said they never heard from the “biker friend” again after starting up legal action. Oof.

Guess if she really wants the sex tape out that bad, there’s still a chance. She could always leak it herself — she is getting super candid about her sex life these days! But now that she and Dean are done, it would be odd timing!

Reactions?? Sound OFF (below)!

