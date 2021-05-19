Audrina Patridge FINALLY Confirms She Dated Chris Pine Over 10 Years Later

So do you remember when Audrina Patridge and Chris Pine were supposedly dating? Well, the 36-year-old reality star finally confirmed all of the rumors more than 10 years later!

In case you don’t recall, the pair sparked romance speculation when they were spotted out together around El Lay multiple times back in 2009. The pair remained super secretive about the fling throughout that period, but Partridge is more than ready to spill the deets.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Raw podcast, the actress was asked about her “biggest” secret “celebrity” boyfriend, to which she replied with “Chris Pine.” The momma went on to reveal how they first connected, saying:

“This was whenever his movie just came out, and I had just finished Sorority Row. So we were all in Vegas for an award show, and Rumer Willis and the whole cast. He came up to me and introduced himself to me and gave me his number, and all the girls were kicking me under the table like, ‘Oh, my God. You don’t know who that is.’ I’m like, ‘No.’ They’re like, ‘That’s Chris Pine.’ I was like, ‘Oh, he’s hot.’”

Audrina then noted how she and Pine went out on dates “more than a few times” while she was working on The Hills. But unfortunately, it seemed the timing just wasn’t right for them:

“He didn’t like the whole paparazzi side of it. That was my life, was going out and I was followed by paparazzi. So being on The Hills, our lives completely opposite and just so different with my lifestyle and filming. He was more a real actor, theater actor and loved to read books and jazz music and didn’t really like to go out to clubs or anything like that. At that time in my life, that’s all I was doing was going out to clubs because we were filming all the time and around people. He was a nice guy, very charming and gentlemanly.”

While the relationship “kind of dissipated” between them, the TV personality revealed they had quite the memorable (and sloppy) smooch at one point. She recalled:

“We’re at the Italian restaurant, and I remember he ordered black squid pasta. I, at the time, didn’t really know what that was. I remember he was eating it, and he had black on his lips. When he licked them, he’s like, ‘You’re so beautiful. Can I kiss you?’ And I was like, ‘Okay.’ So I kissed him with the black ink. Whatever, I didn’t care.”

Sounds like something straight out of a romcom! Even though the two have since split, Patridge confessed she would entertain the idea of rekindling their short-lived flame, saying:

“I mean, you never know. Never say never. I’m not going to say no. I’m not opposed to it.”

Move over, Bennifer! LOLz!

Sadly, it doesn’t look like a reunion will happen any time soon, as the 40-year-old actor has been involved with model Annabelle Wallis since 2018. Still, it would be wild if they did get back together! Can you even imagine the one and only Chris Pine making an appearance on The Hills: New Beginnings?! Anywho…

Drop us your reactions to Audrina officially confirming her Chris love affair! And if you want, ch-ch-check out the entire interview (below):

[Image via Nicky Nelson/WENN & Audrina Patridge/Instagram]