Days Of Our Lives Actor Cody Longo Found Dead At 34

Cody Longo, known for his roles in television series like Days of Our Lives, Hollywood Heights, Nashville, and Make It or Break It, has died at the age of 34.

According to TMZ on Friday night, the actor was found dead in bed at his home in Austin, Texas, on Wednesday. The outlet claimed his wife, Stephanie Longo, was at work at a local dance studio that day but became concerned when she could not get ahold of Cody. When the former Nickelodeon star continued to not answer her, she got “an uneasy feeling” and called the police to go check on him.

Law enforcement rushed to the residence and knocked on the door, but no one answered. Cops eventually ended up kicking down the door, and that is when they found Cody dead in bed.

Related: RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Star Cherry Valentine’s Cause Of Death Revealed



The cause of death is unknown at this time, but his loved ones reportedly believe a possible relapse and alcoholism contributed to his passing. A family member claimed that the Bring It On: Fight to The Finish star struggled with alcohol abuse for years. In 2013, Cody was charged with a DUI in Los Angeles and sentenced to alcohol education classes and three years of summary probation. He reportedly went to rehab in the summer of 2022, and his wife shared with TMZ that he was working hard on himself to fight for their three children: a 7-year-old daughter, a 5-year-old son, and a 1-year-old son. Stephanie added in a statement to Entertainment Tonight:

“The babies and I are absolutely devastated. Cody was our whole world, we are shattered. He was the BEST dad and BEST father. We will always and forever miss him and love him. We had a beautiful marriage and 3 beautiful babies ages 7, 5 and 1.”

Cody’s manager, Alex Gittelson, also remembered his “dear friend for over a decade,” telling People in a statement:

“My heart breaks for his beautiful family. He had taken some time away from acting to pursue music and spend more time with his family in Nashville, but we had kept in touch regularly and he was excited to get back into acting this year. Cody was such a loyal, loving and talented person and he will be greatly missed.”

Our hearts go out to his wife and kids during this hard time.

[Image via Brian To/WENN]