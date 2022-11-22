Jada Pinkett Smith's Ex August Alsina Seemingly Comes Out & Introduces Boyfriend In The Surreal Life Finale -- WATCH!

OMG!

Two years after going public about his “entanglement” with Jada Pinkett Smith, singer August Alsina has seemingly come out of the closet! He even introduced someone who appears to be his new boyfriend!

While appearing in the season finale of the reboot of VH1’s The Surreal Life on Monday night, the 30-year-old explained he wants to find “a love that feels limitless.” In a confessional, he then gushed about finding love in a “new way” and wanting to be open about his journey with the world in real-time, saying:

“And then what do you know? Love showed up, but in a new way. I want to share that and really honor the person that I love and that loves me back and teaching me so much about love and healing. I want to do that in front of the world because it defies all the constructs that one would say love is supposed to be or love should look like.”

August’s apparent new beau then joined him on-screen and both of them were glowing as they embraced with a hug. Ch-ch-check out the super sweet moment (below)!

August Alsina announces he has boyfriend ???????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/c2Fywg9qMj — (Le)Troy (@mrLdavis) November 22, 2022

It’s currently unclear who the man is or what their relationship is. Though here’s where it gets confusing…

Some on the internet have identified him as Zu, who they believe might actually be August’s possible brother and NOT his lover — since they think the man on TV looks like the person in this “Happy Birthday” video to August’s mom, Sheila Alsina:

August and Zu also performed together earlier this year:

So, obviously, everyone’s very confused right now! At this time, August has not clarified his sexuality and the scene was left a cliffhanger to end the season, so things are still a little up in the air. Was it ambiguous on purpose to keep viewers guessing??

We’ll have to wait and see if either of them make a statement!

As we mentioned, this new development in the musician’s love life comes two years after he and Jada opened up about their messy relationship that occurred while the Red Table Talk star was in a rough patch with Will Smith. If this is him coming out then we’re happy he’s found the love he’s been searching for! Thoughts?!

