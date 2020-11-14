Bachelor In Paradise Alum Chris Randone Is 'Truly Broken' Over Ex Krystal Nielson's Surprising Pregnancy News

Chris Randone is going through it right now…

The Bachelor In Paradise alum is dealing with his ex-wife’s recent pregnancy announcement, and from the sound of things, it may not be going too well for him at this point. Uh-oh!

ICYMI, Krystal Nielson — also a Bachelor In Paradise alum — announced earlier this week that she was unexpectedly pregnant, and expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Miles Bowles.

Well, on Friday, Chris opened up on social media to respond to Krystal’s big reveal, and it doesn’t sound like things are going too well for him in that regard.

Answering fan questions about Krystal and a variety of other things on his Instagram Stories account, the reality TV alum and fantasy football guru wrote at one point:

“Icing on the cake for feeling truly broken [to hear about the pregnancy news]. But I know in my heart I’m gonna find a super dope woman and have the most beautiful babies a dad could ask for. So I’ll continue to follow my heart and let God guide my path in finding an incredible woman to build and grow with.”

Wow… at least he’s optimistic about the future with another woman, we suppose.

And Chris wasn’t done there, either. When another follower asked if he was ‘OK’ with all the Krystal stuff and the pregnancy news this week, he added (below):

“I’ll never be okay about it but I will just continue to be grateful for the years I had with that love. At least the love I had in my heart … [but] I’m not sure I want to tap back into that energy. I’ve had to do some much healing and therapy over the last eight months and now I have to continue that journey, it doesn’t just happen overnight. But I’m working through the trauma.”

Interesting…

Here are more pics snapped from Chris’ IG Stories showing some of these conversations from Friday afternoon:

