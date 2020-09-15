Clare Crawley Has ‘Blown Up’ The Bachelorette Franchise In Dramatic New Trailer — WATCH!

ABC is finally giving us some Clare-ity on what to expect from the hotly-anticipated upcoming season of The Bachelorette!

As you’re likely aware, there’s been quite a buzz following reports that 39-year-old lead Clare Crawley quit filming the show early on to pursue a relationship with contestant Dale Moss, leading her to ultimately be replaced by franchise alum Tayshia Adams. All of this, and yet the season 16 premiere is still weeks away on October 13!

In a brand new and exciting promo, longtime host Chris Harrison retired his iconic catchphrase about witnessing “the most dramatic season ever” in favor of the line he uttered to Crawley (below):

“Congratulations, you’ve just blown up The Bachelorette.”

Hear that, fans? Ka-BOOM!

As we mentioned up top, there are big changes coming to the rose-filled dating competition series and it appears the network has finally started acknowledging the big switcheroo instead of shying away from it. In case you missed it, earlier promos have teased the drama that unfolds when the California-based hairstylist makes out with at least TWO different men.

There’s even more kissing in the new trailer and at one point, we even see her forcefully sending a man home while another guy cries in a confessional. The clip opens with a little self-awareness from Crawley, who admits to the camera:

“Drama this soon is a little bit crazy.”

Yes, it is, but this is also what loyal viewers have signed up for. Fans have been waiting for what feels like an eternity since filming got pushed back due to the coronavirus, so, bring it on, gurl!

We can’t wait to see exactly how things play out with Clare and Moss — who allegedly got in contact before production began — as well as the rest of the contestants’ reactions to Adams stepping in as the new Bachelorette. A source close to the situation spoke to E! News and confirmed the unprecedented move will play out halfway through the airing schedule:

“The producers have told her that the season will still lead with Clare and her short-lived journey, and will show Clare falling in love with one of her suitors. Clare will then conclude her journey and announce that Tayshia is the lead.”

Tayshia has not yet made an appearance in any promos — and we’re DYING to see her in the spotlight, too! But we’ll hopefully get to see her shine after the big exit. In the meantime, ch-ch-check out the latest teaser (below):

Oof. That does seem like a lot of drama for just a few days, even if this promo is less than a minute long! Can you imagine if she finished out the entire season?!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Are U feeling excitement over the big premiere? Let us know your thoughts and whether or not you’ll be watching in the comments (below)!

