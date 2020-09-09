Bachelor Bad Blood! Nikki Ferrell & Clare Crawley Will ‘Never’ Be Friends

While some Bachelor rivals manage to form friendships during or after the show, there are some — like Nikki Ferrell and Clare Crawley — for whom mending fences just isn’t an option.

Ferrell appeared on a recent episode of Nick Viall’s podcast The Viall Files to dish about her relationship (or lack thereof) to the newest Bachelorette. Specifically, she said of their interactions post-show:

“We did not reconcile, but I feel like there was never a relationship to reconcile. I don’t really think about her, I don’t really care, and I think [she] probably feels the same way about me.”

Damn! She added:

“I don’t hate her, [but] we are not friends. We’re never going to be friends.”

The pair appeared together on season 18 of the juggernaut reality show competing for Juan Pablo Galavis’s attentions. After making it to the final two, Nikki triumphed over Clare — but the win didn’t exactly live up to expectations, due to Galavis’ lackluster reaction. Ferrell recalled:

“I remember looking down at my ring finger and I was like, ‘What am I doing?’ I was told he was going to talk first and then I was going to talk, but I got up there and he just didn’t say anything, he just stared at me. … So I think I said something and he comes back with the ‘I have a ring in my pocket, and I’m not going to use it.’ And I think you can just see my face at that point. I’m like, ‘What the hell?'”

She continued:

“I just remember being so embarrassed. I just wanted to crawl in a hole. I wanted everyone to stop filming. … I knew it was going to be so hard for us going forward because people don’t watch the show to hear someone tell the last girl standing that they ‘like them a lot.’ I just knew instantly, I was like, ‘Well, s**t.'”

Regarding her rival, Nikki claimed there’s not much else to their lack of friendship:

“I don’t think there was anything we disagreed on, we just didn’t like each other. She saw me as a threat to her relationship, and me not liking her, I just didn’t like her. … I didn’t like the way she acted.”

Well, literally speaking, she was a threat to Clare’s relationship — a major threat, as it turned out. And though Nikki said she believes Galavis has a good heart “deep down,” she also said he cares “more” about himself. So it seems like they both dodged a bullet. (Ferrell and Galavis broke up not long after the show ended.)

Plus, not everyone needs to get along, and it makes sense that the two women weren’t able to kindle a better relationship. For Ferrell’s part, she said she didn’t want to “fake a friendship,” which “probably bothered” Crawley. She explained:

“I didn’t really care about her. I didn’t care about the dates she went on. I didn’t care about anything. Not in a malicious way. … I’m the kind of person where I don’t have, like, a ton of friends, but the friends I do choose to let in, I’m very close with.”

The 33-year-old didn’t have much good to say about Clare’s turn as the Bachelorette, which was apparently cut short after she fell in love so fast that they brought in Tayshia Adams to finish the rest of the season. Nikki weighed in:

“I just don’t think she’s, like, emotionally stable. I don’t really know what’s happening. … Everyone deserves love, so [if she did fall in love in two weeks], good for her, I’ll pray for him.”

Kind of shady, but fair enough!

We’re also interested to see how that whole situation plays out. We wonder if Nikki will be tuning in to watch!

