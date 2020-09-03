Bachelor Villain Juan Pablo Galavis Back To Harassing Clare Crawley After Splitting With His Wife

Looks like Juan Pablo Galavis is single and ready to stir the pot.

The divisive former Bachelor has once again stuck his nose in the business of his ex, this season’s Bachelorette Clare Crawley. His latest bit of unwelcome commentary comes after a new promo for the upcoming season of the juggernaut reality show, which depicts a fateful showdown between the pair on his season of the show back in 2014 (wherein Crawley told him, “I would never want my children having a father like you.” Ouch!).

Reacting to the clip, Galavis tweeted:

“Interesting PROMO of @Clare_Crawley and the season of @BacheloretteABC, 6 years LATER and I know WHO is the Juan that can’t get OVER Juan… Would LOVE if you take a GUESS?

PS: Clare got over LONG time ago, just in CASE…”

We’re pretty sure we speak Galavis — and he’s calling out Clare for not getting over him, saying he got over her a long time ago.

When a fan hit back that HE may be the “Juan” not over it, Galavis quickly countered:

“I was OVER it since my season ENDED…”

Really?! This isn’t the first time he’s taken a jab at Clare and her upcoming season. Back in March, after the first reveal of contestants vying for roses, he tweeted:

“I just SAW the GUYS for @Clare_Crawley Bachelorette season and its gonna be INTERESTING seeing HER get hit on by KIDS on their 20s… I think this MIGHT be the 3rd SEASON Im gonna watch.”

Hilariously, she immediately shot back:

“And yet here you are, older than 99% of them and still cant practice compassion and kindness…”

Apparently he hasn’t matured much recently.

One would think Juan Pablo should have better things to do than rehash a reality TV romance from 6 years ago, but that may not be the case. The 39-year-old was married to Venezuelan model Osmariel Villalobos, but they quietly split back in 2019. In an Instagram post last August, Villalobos revealed the news to her followers, writing:

“The happy endings in Disney stories are my favorites and I grew up yearning to marry a prince, have a beautiful home, a family and eventually a HAPPY ENDING, even though my marriage was not quite like that, I thank God for allowing me live that experience and for continuing to hold in me the hope that at some point I can live that fairy tale ???? . I want to close this chapter of my life in the same way it began, with LOVE, because even though I didn’t have a fairy tale, Juan Pablo tried to make me happy and I tried to make him happy, and in reality that is the most important thing. You deserve this clarification and that is why it is here. We are divorced! I have not yet deleted my Instagram photos with him because I consider that thanks to my past I am the person of the present (much more mature and with more experience) but I accept and understand his decision. ???? This will be the only thing I will publish and say regarding this topic ???? Thank you ????”

Galavis must still be single, because he couldn’t possibly get hung up on Bachelor drama if he was in a happy relationship… right? We can’t imagine any woman putting up with her man harassing his ex like this…

[Image via ABC/YouTube & Osmariel Villalobos/Instagram]