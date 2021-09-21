"Balls": Britney Spears, Nicki Minaj, Wendy Williams, JoJo Siwa! The Perez Hilton Podcast! WATCH Here!

Britney Spears may be rushing to the altar. Kanye West has unfollowed Kim Kardashian on IG. Nicki Minaj is busy spreading false information about COVID. JoJo Siwa is having a public spat with Nickelodeon. G-Eazy arrested. An update on the health of Wendy Williams. Perez still loves Piers Morgan. More backlash for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Adele goes IG official. And MORE! Watch! Enjoy! SHARE!

Thankfully there was no “bullying” arguing this week! And, thankfully, YOU all are loving my our CBD gummies! CLICK HERE to find out why My True 10 is different and better than the rest!