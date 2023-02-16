Bam Margera's Wife Nikki Boyd Files For Legal Separation -- And Isn't Pulling Punches In Her Filing!

We guess it was only a matter of time — you can only push something so far before it breaks, even a marriage.

Bam Margera has been spiraling out of control for the past couple years now. In fact it was very close to two years ago today that he posted those infamous drunken videos in which he admitted to relapsing. Even in those vids, you could see the fear on his wife Nikki Boyd‘s face. And it’s been two long years in which he didn’t give her much reason to feel better. He escaped from rehab multiple times, barely escaped death, and even pissed off Priscilla Presley of all people.

It’s sadly not surprising that Nikki has hit her limit. TMZ was the first to report she filed for a legal separation on Wednesday, after over 9 years of marriage. Nikki listed “irreconcilable differences” as the reason, and boy is she not kidding.

In a statement to People, her attorney David Glass confirmed the news, explaining:

“Nikki Margera felt compelled to file for legal separation from her husband, Bam Margera, due to his continuing drug and alcohol abuse, erratic behavior, and due to his failure to provide support for her and their son. Nikki has put everything she has into trying to get Bam to stay sober, and to trying to preserve her family.”

Nikki clearly been trying a long time, but now that the dam broke, she isn’t pulling any punches. She listed the separation date from the Jackass star as September 2021, implying he hasn’t been a husband to her since then. It’s harsh but sadly all too fair.

September 2021 is also the time when she filed for full custody of the couple’s now-5-year-old son Phoenix. At the time we assumed divorce was around the corner, but Nikki held on a lot longer than most partners would. We don’t know if there was a single thing, a straw that broke the camel’s back here. The only recent behavior we know of is the lying about Priscilla Presley — which is mortifying obviously, but not exactly personal. Maybe it was just time. Maybe, like his buddy Steve-O, she just doesn’t want to watch him fall all the way down…

Nikki is asking for spousal support and full legal and physical custody of Phoenix, though she has agreed to allow Bam visits, as long as they’re local, and he pays all expenses. It kind of feels like she’s worried about him lying to her, too. So awful. These two were a great couple when Bam was clean.

