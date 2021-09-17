Bam Margera’s Wife Files For Custody Of Son -- Is Divorce Coming?!

More troubling news about Bam Margera.

The former Jackass star has had a difficult few years. Most recently, he was fired from Jackass Forever for contract violations, after which he lashed out at Johnny Knoxville and director Jeff Tremaine. Bam claimed that they had “tortured” him by enforcing heavy restrictions surrounding his substance abuse issues, culminating in a trip to rehab — that didn’t prevent him from being booted off the set.

It seems the 41-year-old’s life has continued to be tumultuous since the Jackass drama, and now there’s been another unfortunate development. According to The Blast, his wife Nicole Boyd has filed for sole legal and physical custody of their three-year-old son Phoenix.

Court documents obtained by the outlet referred to limiting Bam’s rights with his son, reading:

“I request that visitation (parenting time) be supervised for the following persons, with the following restrictions.”

The actress has also requested that all supervised visits take place in Los Angeles, “with a professional monitor to be selected by Respondent, but approved by Petitioner‚ at Respondent’s sole expense.” Whoa.

What happened??

Notably, Nicole hasn’t filed for divorce — just for custody. Is this an emergency step before divorce? Or is she planning on staying married and just restricting his access to their child??

It’s an unusual situation, but we wonder if these could be the legal ramifications that Steve-O referenced in a June interview where he discussed his friend’s situation.

At the time, the stuntman told Howie Mandel that Bam had been having a “particularly colorful” few weeks, and had recently had another intervention which “focused on creating a sort of a legal layer to it” which would “require a certain amount of treatment.” He also suggested that the skateboarder’s wife and mother had been enabling the problem for “years,” but they had finally “come to a place where they’re kind of understanding.”

With that in mind… could the “legal layer” Steve-O mentioned be restricting access to his son until Bam gets the necessary treatment? Because he’s unsafe to be around? Maybe Nicole bit the bullet and filed for custody months later because her husband didn’t follow through??

Of course, we can’t know for sure what’s going on behind the scenes. But the most important thing is Phoenix’s safety, and if Bam is unwell, Nicole has to do everything in her power to protect their kid.

The MTV alum’s latest legal troubles come amidst his own pending lawsuit against the Jackass team. In a statement accompanying the suit, filed in August, he said:

“I am pissed-off, angry, hurt, and shattered that Johnny, Jeff, Spike [Jonze] and the studios and producers ripped off my creativity, content and stunts to make this movie, fired me without justification and refuse to pay for my work. … I created this franchise before any of these guys ever got involved.”

From the outside, it seems like Bam hasn’t been on solid ground for a while now. Hopefully, facing serious legal consequences to the custody of his kid will open his eyes to how serious this situation is. We continue to hope he will get the help he needs for a happy, healthy life.

