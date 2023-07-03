Bebe Rexha Rocks Protective Glasses During Concert Weeks After Getting Hit In The Face On Stage With Phone!

Bebe Rexha isn’t taking any chances at her shows right now. And honestly, with what she’s been through in the public eye recently, we don’t blame her for how she’s going about things here.

Of course, the 33-year-old singer was thrust into the headlines for all the wrong reasons in the middle of last month after she was struck in the face by a flying cell phone at a show in New York City. She suffered some serious facial injuries from that situation, including nasty bruising, a black eye, and several stitches offered up by medical professionals at an NYC hospital to patch up the wound.

But now, at a show this past weekend in El Lay, the I’m A Mess singer proved that she’s not only resilient AF, but also smart about how she’s performing in front of crowds from here on, too!

On Friday night, Bebe took to the stage at The Wiltern in the Koreatown area of Los Angeles. During the show, which was the latest stop on the singer’s Best F*n Night Of My Life tour, she rocked a pair of sexy sheer protective eyeglasses to perform for the crowd.

The safety glasses looked good along with her sparkly dark blue top, sexy satin pants, and matching gloves. But they also served a very specific purpose — they protected her eyes from any future phone tosses and hid her still-recovering injuries from the crowd!

You can see snaps of Bebe’s new concert get-up HERE. Quite the smart move!

As Perezcious readers will recall, a 27-year-old New Jersey man named Nicolas Malvagna was taken into custody over the original phone-throwing incident in the middle of last month. He was arrested after being pointed out in the crowd as the alleged smartphone hurler at Bebe’s NYC show at The Rooftop at Pier 17.

Cops quickly booked him in jail on assault charges, which now continue to wind their way through court. And not long after the incident, he reportedly offered a bizarre motive for doing the alleged deed in the first place.

But as for Bebe, judging by the looks of these new snaps from her weekend in El Lay, it sounds like she is making the most of a bad situation! Good for her!

Keep healing and keep performing, girl! We love to see it!!

