Below Deck’s Camille Lamb Arrested For DUI!

Uh oh! Camille Lamb has been arrested!

On Sunday, TMZ reported that the Below Deck star was arrested for driving under the influence! The outlet cited jail records while reporting the reality TV star was detained by the Bay St. Louis Police Department early on Saturday morning in Mississippi. She was reportedly booked into jail at around 3:00 a.m. local time, but, posted $1,000 bond and was released about 12 hours later. As of now, it remains unclear what led up to Camille’s arrest. See her mugshot (below):

Camille was a Below Deck stewardess between 2022 and 2023, but was fired by Captain Sandy Yawn in season 10 for drinking on the job. She also competed on American Idol in 2021 and has since launched an OnlyFans account. It’s safe to say she’s in hot water now!

What are your reactions to this news, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments down below.

[Images via Camille Lamb/Instagram & Bravo/YouTube]

Oct 12, 2025 14:54pm PDT

