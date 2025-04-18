Ben Affleck Hilariously Mocks BFF Matt Damon Looking Ripped On Odyssey Set!

Matt Damon just got ripped for his new role — and Ben Affleck is ripping into him for it! Cause what else are BFFs for?

Matt was caught looking jacked on the set of Christopher Nolan‘s new film The Odyssey last month while shooting in Italy. At the LA premiere of his new film The Accountant 2 on Wednesday, Ben was asked by ET what he thought of his buddy’s new muscular look — which features long grey hair and a matching long beard and rock-hard abs (see HERE). Ben had the perfect response! He called out his frequent collaborator, joking:

“Look at my man trying to act like he didn’t know they were taking this picture. You know what I mean? Nobody’s fooled! You went out there and flexed. Someone told him the paparazzi were out there.”

Pointing to his pal’s abs, the father of three teased:

“That’s some s**t like you have to be doing this [flexing], you know what I mean? When you get that like it’s not like, oh this was casual!”

Laughing, the Air director got more serious and praised the heck out of his hardworking friend… well, sorta:

“No, I have to respect, it’s a lot of hard work. It doesn’t get any easier when you have the very long grey beard. I don’t know what that’s like, what’s that like to get it grey like that? It’s unusual but he’s getting it done.”

LMFAO! He couldn’t help but throw another jab in there!

The actor than finally gave Matt the praise he deserves, acknowledging:

“He looks great. I think this is going to be a great movie. That’s one of the things about Matt that I respect, among so many things, is that he just works very hard and you can see it. Here if it, like, requires a physique for the role and he’s got to be like this warrior, he’ll go get it done and he’s spectacular.”

Because he’s off filming, Matt couldn’t be at the premiere, and Ben was feeling the loss:

“I miss him. He’s having a great time but yes, very impressive.”

Hah! Now that’s a supportive bestie!!!

Watch the hilarious reaction to the hot photo (below):

So funny!

Reactions? Sound OFF (below).

