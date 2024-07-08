Bethenny Frankel SLAMS Ex-Fiancé Paul Bernon’s ‘Embarrassing’ Romance With Aurora Culpo: ‘It’s Gutting’

Bethenny Frankel is not a fan of her ex-fiancé Paul Bernon‘s new romance!

As Perezcious readers know, shortly after the businessman and Real Housewives of New York City alum broke up, Paul quickly moved on with younger woman Aurora Culpo, who just opened up about the romance on her podcast Barely Filtered. Well, on Sunday’s Just B With Bethenny podcast, the reality star shared her thoughts on how “gutting” it was to hear the private details of her ex’s new relationship, reflecting:

“Hearing about your ex-fiancé committing to another woman shortly thereafter on their first date, and then being inside their relationship hearing about their sex and their gifts and meeting each other’s kids and the level of commitment. […] It was gutting. It was brutal.”

Ugh!!

The Skinnygirl CEO was especially upset to learn the pair had “committed to each other” after just six WEEKS of dating — when she’d been with Paul for six years. In that short time frame, he’d already met his new girl’s family and young kids. They moved quickly! The Bravo personality noted:

“It’s embarrassing.”

She also said it was “rough” to be labeled a “spinster,” adding:

“Being portrayed as the jilted ex who had been upgraded from — that my ex had moved on from me with a younger woman — and that it regurgitated the continuous narrative that he is a very under-the-radar person who had now gotten serious with someone. […] When, ironically, I was the very-under-the-radar person.”

Bethenny’s a “very-under-the-radar person”?? She attracts attention with just about everything she does! LOLz!

Nevertheless, the entrepreneur slammed Aurora for making her romance so public, telling the 35-year-old to “think about the other woman in any situation” when discussing a new relationship, arguing:

“If you’re the new woman in a relationship you need to tread lightly and be cautious about whoever the woman before you was because we’ve all been in both positions. […] I think by sharing all the details of your new relationship, you’re disrespecting the last relationship.”

Oof!

As Perezcious readers know, Paul and Aurora’s romance broke in late June after they were spotted kissing in Boston. A source later told Us Weekly they’ve been dating for at least two months following Paul and Bethenny’s split. While the 53-year-old isn’t loving her ex’s new relationship, it’s not because she wants him back!

In the new episode, the New York native also clarified that she “initiated” the split earlier this year but insisted it “was certainly mutual.” She explained:

“I wasn’t happy. Something needed to change. The relationship had its challenges, and nobody dumped anybody, but I went through it. I knew that it was ultimately the right thing, and I really made peace with it. I was happy, and I was thriving and surviving.”

She is currently single and going to therapy to “process” the split. Sure sounds like she has a lot to unpack and deal with as she witnesses Paul move on! Tough! Reactions?! Let us know (below)!

