Beyoncé Has VANISHED! And Music Industry Insiders Think They Know Why!

Where in the world is Beyoncé?! No, really! Where is she?!

Since dropping her latest album, Cowboy Carter, the musician has been nowhere to be found! At a time when she should be leaning totally into promo, the singer has just vanished… and some insiders think they know why!

Related: Why Has Beyoncé Never Corrected THIS?

Speaking to Page Six on Thursday, music insiders opened up about all the possible reasons the mother of three could be hiding from the public at such an odd time. And a lot has to do with the success — or lack thereof — of the latest music, a source dished:

“This was supposed to be Beyoncé’s time, with her much-anticipated country album out [just] two months ago. And yet, she is nowhere to be seen. The album is slipping and [Jay-Z] and B aren’t reveling in the spotlight.”

Now, not every artist does a ton of promo for their music! Take Taylor Swift and TTPD, for example. She hardly lifted a finger and the album was a smash hit. But for Queen Bey, it’s rather strange not to see her pushing the country album more, the source explained:

“About a month before the [March 29] release, Jay-Z got up at the Grammys and whined that Beyoncé had never won Album of the Year. But now what? Does he think she will win for Cowboy Carter with no promotion … no appearances and no wooing of the academy?”

Oof!

She really let the momentum die down by not doing more press! While this is not to say the record was a flop, the source insisted “it’s definitely not the juggernaut everyone thought it would be.” Ouch!!! And they continued:

“Something is going on. It came out with a bang. No. 1 everywhere. [Now] it and she have disappeared.”

Yeesh…

OK, we’ve got all that — but is that the reason the 42-year-old vanished? Is she unhappy with the success of the album? Maybe. Or maybe she’s trying to give herself a little breathing room with Taylor? They’ve been pitted against each other for a while now, and the fact the Destiny’s Child alum released her music just weeks before the Anti-Hero singer certainly presented a challenge regarding the charts. But there could be an even bigger reason than all that…

The confidant suggested the Single Ladies singer and her hubby are purposefully laying low to avoid any negative association with their pal Diddy. You know, cause of his sex trafficking investigation and legal scandal!

The couple has been friends with the rapper for decades now, and while there is nothing that connects them to the ongoing Homeland Security investigation or the allegations of misconduct, word on the street is that they want to stay out of the public eye so they don’t remind everyone of just how close they are to the embattled artist. Not exactly the smartest plan considering now everyone’s still talking about their connection anyway. LOLz! Also, if they were hiding because of this, well, that wouldn’t make them look so innocent, would it? Just saying!

Regardless, it’s certainly a bit odd to see Beyoncé go MIA right after the album drop! But what do y’all think, Perezcious readers?! Is she just chillin’ or is there a bigger reason for her absence?? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via iHeartRadio/YouTube]