Lily Allen Goes HARD At Beyoncé -- Calls Her Move Into Country Music 'Weird' & 'Calculated'!

Lily Allen is NOT a fan of Beyoncé’s new album!

On Thursday’s episode of her Miss Me? podcast, the English singer-songwriter went weirdly hard at Cowboy Carter. Calling the promo leading up to Queen Bey’s new country album release “calculated,” Lily admitted she’d only heard a bit of it — specifically some of Blackbird and Miley Cyrus‘ duet II Most Wanted — but that didn’t stop her from sharing her hot takes! Zeroing in on the cover of Dolly Parton‘s Jolene, she argued it was a “very weird” choice, saying:

“It’s quite an interesting thing to do when you’re trying to tackle a new genre and you just choose the biggest song in that genre [to cover]. I mean you do you, Beyoncé. And she literally is doing her — or is she doing Dolly?”

We guess the idea was an icon covering an icon? Besides, she put her own spin on it, she wasn’t just trying to ride on Dolly’s coattails! Right? Well, Lily doesn’t agree!

Related: Erykah Badu & Beyoncé Feuding Over Stolen Look!

Innerestingly, the 38-year-old then dragged Jay-Z and his Grammys speech into the controversy, adding:

“I think it’s been quite calculated. I feel like when Jay-Z got up at the Grammys … that was part of this campaign. It was before the album had come out or even been announced and she was wearing the blonde wig and a cowboy hat.”

Has she never heard of Taylor Swift? That girl drops thousands of clues for her fans before announcing anything. Whether or not Jay-Z’s speech had anything to do with the new record, having a marketing strategy is part of the biz! She’s vilifying something that is literally just industry standard at this point!

If you missed it, the Texas Hold ‘Em artist’s husband called out the music award show for never awarding his wife the Album of the Year honor despite her many musical achievements. It was a highly praised rant — but David Harbour‘s wife thinks it was all “intentional”:

“It’s a bit about challenging these institutions that have thus far rejected Beyoncé as the icon and institution that she is of herself. And now she is the most played woman on country radio and she’s coming for that market.”

Elsewhere in the convo, the Smile artist took aim at Bey’s looks! When her co-host Miquita Oliver praised Bey’s youthful appearance, Lily insisted that was because she’s “getting some help” in that department. Whoa, WHAT?!

When Mikita insisted, “she has not had any work done if that’s what you’re implying,” Lily clarified:

“I didn’t say that, [but] she’s got a great team of stylists, great hair people, she works out, [she’s] got access to the best personal trainers in the world … she’s Beyoncé.”

Well, no s**t!

You’re in the music business! You’re also rich! You telling us you don’t have a team that helps you look your best??

As for why Lily was dragging on Beyoncé so much?? Well… could it be she’s a bit jealous! Her co-host totally called her out by noting that Lily is working on a country album right now — to which the younger artist (who once called out her kids for ruining her career) admitted:

“But I’m not like, trying to conquer the country market. I’m here because I’ve loved country music and always have loved country music — not saying Beyoncé doesn’t — but I tell stories in my songs and quite a lot of country music does the same thing. I think it’s well-suited to what it is that I do.”

Ah, and a cover album is impersonal, is that it? Hmm. She’s certainly VERY critical for someone who hasn’t even given the full album a chance. Jeez!!

What do you make of Lily’s hot takes, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Grammys/YouTube & Lily Allen/Instagram]