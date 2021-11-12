Bharti Shahani Becomes 9th Fatality Of Travis Scott’s Astroworld Tragedy

Terrible news…

A ninth person has passed away from injuries sustained during the crowd surge at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival last week.

According to The Washington Post, the family attorney of Bharti Shahani announced on Thursday that she had succumbed to her injuries Wednesday night at the Houston Methodist Hospital — just five days after being put on a ventilator and showing no signs of brain activity. The lawyer James Lassiter said during the press conference of the fatal concert:

“This was a monumental travesty from start to finish. From the performer down to the ticket sales, everyone gets an ‘F.’ It failed at every level.”

As we previously reported, the 22-year-old senior at Texas A&M University had attended the concert with her sister, Namrata Shahani, and cousin, Mohit Bellani, when she unexpectedly got separated from them amid the chaos. Her mother told reporters Thursday that she received a text from her daughter at around 7:45 p.m., saying everything was fine and the group was waiting for the next performer. However, Namrata called her parents three hours later, panicking that she couldn’t find her sister. Sunny Shahani and his wife immediately went to NRG Park to help search for her — but later discovered she was in the hospital fighting for her life.

We cannot imagine what this family must be going through. Unfortunately, her death now raises the death toll to nine victims. Authorities previously revealed that eight people, including someone as young as 14, had died, and more than 300 were injured at the Houston, Texas festival.

Continuing to send love to all the families impacted by this tragedy.

[Image via GoFundMe, WENN]