Why Rebel Wilson Is 'Taking A Break' From Dating After ‘Hot Girl Summer’

Rebel Wilson has a whole new outlook on dating after experiencing an eye-opening “Hot Girl Summer.”

The Pitch Perfect star gave People an update on her love life on Thursday, getting into the nitty-gritty about what type of man she’s looking for — and what she’s not doing to find him. And she sounds so enlightened after her summer of fun!

Related: Rebel Wilson Reveals 4 Healthy Habits She Adopted To Help Keep The Weight Off

Gushing about the last few months, the 41-year-old shared:

“I was doing a thing called ‘Hot Girl Summer’ — I heard about it in rap songs — and I was like, ‘This sounds fun.’”

While she seemed in good spirits talking about her recent dating history, she noted after a laugh:

“[But] it wasn’t really me. I’m a bit more of a conservative girl, normally.”

At least she gave it a good try! After having “a really nice time” dating “a few people over the summer,” the Pooch Perfect host has decided to take it easy and just see what happens when it comes to finding her other half, explaining:

“I’m currently single and looking for the right person. So we’ll see.”

She doesn’t sound disappointed in her summer flings, adding:

“From every relationship, you learn stuff all about yourself and what you’re looking for. I haven’t quite met my match just yet, but here’s hoping.”

Wilson’s last long-term romance ended earlier this year when she split from Jacob Busch four months after making their relationship Instagram official. At the time, she announced she was on a dating app but has since signed off, telling the outlet:

“I got too much attention, so I’m not on anymore.”

Rather than rely on an algorithm, the Australian is planning to lean on her friends to find her next beau. And they have some pretty clever advice to widen her dating pool, the performer continued:

“My friends say certain cities are better to meet people than others. Like, for example, Aspen is a very good place. Now everyone is going to go to Aspen.”

LOLz!! Rebel doesn’t have to rely on a Hallmark-style run-in with an ski instructor hottie to fall in love. She’s also sorting through her “social event” invitations and basing her attendance off of the potential guests!

Related: Is Rebel Wilson Trying To Bring Low-Rise Jeans Back?! See Her Latest Look!

She teased:

“If there’s a good social event or something, [and] I feel like there might be interesting people there, I’ll make the effort to go. But at the moment, I’m taking a break and just trying to see if it happens organically in real life or through friend setups or something.”

Clearly, the Bridesmaids lead is working smarter, not harder! Don’t be surprised if you catch her at more sporting events than usual, either, since NFL players are on the top of her list!

“I mean, I love NFL players. Their brute strength and physicality? Awesome! But unfortunately, from my interactions, they’re not the most faithful. So that’s not good!”

Oof! Don’t tell her about basketball players…

Here’s to hoping Rebel gets her perfect meet-cute soon! Thoughts on her dating approach, Perezcious readers? Share ‘em (below)!

[Image via Rebel Wilson/Instagram]