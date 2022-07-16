Big Mouth Actor Jak Knight Dead At 28

The comedy world has lost a great talent.

Jak Knight, a stand-up comedian and actor on Netflix’s animated series Big Mouth, sadly passed away in Los Angeles on Thursday night. He was only 28 years old. His family confirmed the news to multiple outlets, but no other details about the actor’s sudden death were revealed at this time. However, Jak’s loved ones did ask for privacy while they mourn his loss.

Throughout his career, Jak had credits in both writing and acting. He not only served as the writer for the popular animated series Big Mouth, but he also voiced the character DeVon for five seasons. Most recently, he co-created and starred in the Peacock original series Bust Down, alongside Chris Redd, Sam Jay, and Langston Kerman. Jak also just finished filming Chelsea Peretti’s feature directorial debut First Time Female Director, which also stars Chelsea, Amy Poehler, Megan Mullally, Megan Stalter, Max Greenfield, Kate Berlant, and Benito Skinner.

He also performed in stand-up comedy shows around the world, even landing a job as a featured comic on The Comedy Lineup in 2018.

Tributes have since flooded social media after the sad news of his death broke. Comedy Central called Jake a “hysterical and honest comedian” in one tribute. Fellow comedian Tim Dillon expressed on Twitter:

“We taped Netflix specials together years ago. He was an incredibly funny original voice in comedy and a great guy who will be sorely missed.”

Actor Kumail Nanjiani also wrote:

“Rest In Peace Jak Knight. Hilarious comedian and a great guy. I can’t believe it.”

So sad…

We are keeping Jak’s loved ones in our thoughts during this difficult times.

