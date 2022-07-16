Ivana Trump's Cause Of Death Revealed -- And It's Not Going To Silence Conspiracy Theories...

Ivana Trump’s sudden and unexpected passing has finally been explained.

As you probably heard by now, former president Donald Trump‘s famous ex died Thursday afternoon at her Manhattan apartment. Police were alerted to a call of a person in cardiac arrest at 10 East 64th Street on the Upper East Side at 12:40 p.m. Officials said the socialite seemingly died of natural causes, and they didn’t think it was at all suspicious.

However, the 73-year-old socialite was also found at the bottom of a set of stairs. And as it turns out she didn’t have a heart attack and then fall… she fell, and that put her into cardiac arrest.

Related: Eric & Ivanka Trump Pen Heartfelt Tributes To Mom Ivana After Her Sudden Death

In an update from law enforcement sources speaking to TMZ, it’s now been confirmed she died of blunt impact injuries to her torso. These injuries were results of a fall down the stairs inside her home. It’s unreported exactly how the fall occurred, or just how far she fell, but the landing was hard enough to send her into cardiac arrest which ultimately claimed her life.

What happened?! If she had the heart failure after, why did she fall??

An old friend of the fashion designer may have some insight there. Before this update was even made public, socialite Nikki Haskell spoke about the rumors her friend had been found at the bottom of her stairs. She explained in an interview with Extra:

“I have to tell you something — that has always been my fear. She had one of those really beautiful staircases that was impossible to walk down. Narrow in the inside and wider as it got out. I was always afraid that she would fall. I don’t know what happened, but it’s not hard for me to believe that’s what happened — treacherous stairs.”

Treacherous stairs. Huh.

Well, that is at least an explanation for all those folks on social media who immediately jumped to some pretty dark conclusions. The term “Epsteined” was trending on Twitter for a few hours on Thursday evening as Trump critics rampantly speculated about how seemingly convenient her death was for the family, who were due to sit for depositions on Friday in a probe about the Trump Organization‘s potential tax fraud.

The reference to Jeffrey Epstein is pretty clear — pretty much no one believes the billionaire pedophile’s death was really a suicide, as it came just in time to ensure he couldn’t flip and give the government information on the many rich and powerful men he allegedly catered to with his underage sex trafficking ring. The only thing people can’t agree on is who they suspect silenced him. His list of associates, of course, includes such powerful figures as Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton, and yes, Donald J. Trump.

Pretty ghoulish to even refer to Ivana’s death this way…

But as it turns out, Ivana’s passing did give the Trumps a reprieve. Donald, Don Jr., and Ivanka were scheduled to answer some pretty serious legal questions, and now they aren’t. NY Attorney General Letitia James‘ office announced on Friday morning:

“In light of the passing of Ivana Trump yesterday, we received a request from counsel for Donald Trump and his children to adjourn all three depositions, which we have agreed to. This is a temporary delay and the depositions will be rescheduled as soon as possible. There is no other information about dates or otherwise to provide at this time.”

Temporary… but not yet rescheduled either.

Something tells us that plus the manner of her death is not going to silence conspiracy theorists any time soon.

[Image via YouTube/CBS Sunday Morning]