Bill Belichick's Family Is 'Digging' Into Jordon Hudson's Background -- They're 'Extraordinarily Concerned' About Romance!

Bill Belichick's Family 'Extraordinarily Concerned' About Jordon Hudson Romance -- They're 'Digging' Into Her Background!

Bill Belichick‘s family is looking for dirt on Jordon Hudson.

As the 73-year-old’s romance heats up (and draws more and more criticism by the day), the legendary football coach’s family is growing increasingly worried about him! They’re not alone in that, TBH…

There’s said to be a major rift in the family amid backlash about the 24-year-old – no big shocker! Considering the nearly 50-year age gap and wealth disparity, any relative is right to be a little uneasy. But they’re now taking some inneresting action!

Sportswriter Pablo Torre got the scoop on Friday’s episode of his show Pablo Torre Finds Out. One of his sources claimed Bill’s loved ones have started “digging into” the ex-cheerleader’s background to see who they’re really dealing with! Whoa!

What do they think they’ll find? Something to convince Bill to break up with her… or reassurance she doesn’t have bad intentions? Hmm. She does have a history with older guys, so maybe that’s got them wondering about her past and true motivations?

Understandably, the family is “extraordinarily concerned” about the relationship and fear for “everything he has built and worked for over decades.” The source elaborated:

“There is deep worry for how detrimental Jordon can be for not just [the University of] North Carolina [at Chapel Hill] but Bill’s legacy, reputation.”

AKA they’re trying to protect his fortune! LOLz!

It’s a fair concern, though. That CBS interview and all the headlines that have followed have done some damage to the former Patriots coach’s reputation, and it seems like Bill has started to catch on since he seemingly enlisted the help of a PR expert earlier this week to get him through an event without the overbearing control of his young girlfriend. A step in the right direction, at least where his family is concerned.

FWIW, one of Pablo’s sources also claimed Jordon had been banned from UNC’s sports facilities, but the school has already denied that report. Hear some of the commentary (below):

Do U think their background check will dig up anything worrisome? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Jordon Hudson/Instagram & New England Patriots/YouTube]

May 09, 2025 15:25pm PDT

