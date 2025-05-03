Bill Belichick Is 'Totally Hypnotized' & 'Under' Much Younger Girlfriend Jordon Hudson's 'Spell': SOURCE

Bill Belichick is head over heels for his much younger girlfriend, Jordon Hudson!

A source close to the couple shared with People on Friday the 73-year-old football coach is nuts about the 24-year-old former college cheerleader:

“They’re really into each other. He’s totally hypnotized by her and completely under her spell.”

And that may be why so many fans and loved ones are concerned about Bill right now! Is he perhaps too enamored by Jordon that he’s letting her take so much control of his personal and professional life? It’s what the word on the street is following her viral interruption during the former Patriots coach’s CBS Sunday Morning interview last weekend.

Reports claimed Jordon is heavily involved in Bill’s business dealings now, referring to herself with job titles that seemingly don’t exist. She even allegedly used her “power” as his “de facto agent” and “forced her way” into Ben Affleck‘s Super Bowl commercial for Dunkin’! However, Jordon’s involvement may hurt her boyfriend’s career in the end!

A source for TMZ Sports claimed his employers at UNC — where he’s the head football coach — are worried about how much control she has in his life, and there’s a “growing sense this could become a problem.” It seemingly already has become an issue, though! Jordan reportedly is the reason he lost out on the opportunity to film a Hard Knocks series about himself because she stepped in and made ridiculous demands like to be an actual producer on the show and threatened not to allow them to use his “IP” if they didn’t treat her with respect. And FYI, her former classmates say her behavior is nothing new! Jordon allegedly has always been “controlling,” even in past relationships! Oof!

With all this in mind, it’s no wonder Jordon is setting off alarm bells for folks! Despite the concerns from the public, another source insisted to People earlier this week that Bill has “never been happier” than he is with the pageant queen — and couldn’t care less about what people have to say about their eyebrow-raising relationship:

“Bill doesn’t care about all the talk surrounding his and Jordon’s relationship. He’s never been happier than he is with Jordon. She brings a positive energy, and people haven’t seen him this relaxed and laidback in a while.”

Hmm…

What are YOUR thoughts, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments below.

