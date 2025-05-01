Jordon Hudson Has Been 'Having Blowout Fights' With Bill Belichick's Family, Who 'Hates Her': SOURCE

The Belichick family ain’t rolling out the welcome wagon for Jordon Hudson anytime soon.

On Thursday’s episode of the Deux U podcast, Deuxmoi revealed an anonymous source wrote in to spill alarming new details about the 24-year-old’s alleged presence in Bill Belichick’s business dealings… And how his family apparently “hates” her! Per the insider, whose source is “someone who works in the sports media industry and closely with Bill.” They claim it’s not just his career she’s messing with — it’s his family, too!

The insider says Jordon has been “having blowout fights” with Bill’s family and “being extremely disrespectful to his kids and about his grandkids”:

“Everyone in the family allegedly hates her and their relationship.”

Whoa!

Sounds right though! On Wednesday, Bill’s daughter-in-law Jennifer Schmitt, who’s married to his son Stephen Belichick, SLAMMED Jordon’s behavior in the aftermath of the infamous CBS Sunday Morning interview. It’s been reported that Jordon, who some have claimed is acting as his publicist, stormed off set in a rage over the questions Bill was being asked. And Jennifer had the following to say:

“Publicists act in a professional manner and don’t ‘storm’ off set delaying an interview.”

So clearly there IS bad blood. And if Jennifer was comfortable enough to say this publicly, just imagine what’s being shouted behind closed doors…

Back on the Deux U podcast, the source goes on:

“She’s also a witch when it comes to managing him. She denies everything and is extremely inamenable [sic]. The CBS interview was just a small glimpse.”

Oof, a “witch”?! Those are fighting words…

As far as the speculation that Jordon is moving in for control over Bill’s business dealings, the source claimed she’s NOT his manager, even though they can corroborate the claims she’s been referring to herself as the “COO” of his brand:

“[Jordan] is not legally his manager because his media business [Belichick Enterprises] doesn’t exist under a legitimate LLC, so she’s claiming to and signing all his emails, ‘COO’ as maybe you have seen. She’s been taking over his meetings he’s had and shutting everything good to come his way down.”

That’s absolutely wild! Mind you, these claims should be taken with a grain of salt as they’re coming from anonymous sources, but the “COO” allegations have been circulating for a couple weeks now. So it sounds like someone on the inside who’s on Bill’s email chains could be the one speaking out…

