Bill Hader & His 'Rebound' Ali Wong Are Dating For Real Now!

Bill Hader and Ali Wong are giving love a second shot.

The two comedians are officially dating… again! During an interview with Collider on Sunday, the Barry star discussed the anticipated fourth and final season of his highly praised HBO comedy, and what his next steps will be. He excitedly told the outlet:

“My girlfriend and I were just figuring out that I haven’t had a vacation in 10 years. I went with her to San Francisco, but that doesn’t really count. So, I’m going to have a vacation.”

He didn’t personally name-check Ali, but Page Six reported Monday that a rep for the father of three confirmed he was in fact talking about her! Aww!

The outlet had previously reported that the couple dated for two months sometime last year, but just as a “rebound” after the Beef star divorced her husband of eight years, Justin Hakuta, and Hader split from Anna Kendrick. At the time, the insider cited Bill and Ali’s reason for splitting as just “busy” schedules:

“They’re just super busy with things, but [the split] was certainly amicable. They’re certainly friends.”

The source added that the duo tried to keep things on the down-low to help “protect” Ali in the midst of her divorce:

“Only a small circle of A-list comedians know and everyone was thrilled about it. [Their friends] helped them protect the relationship in light of Ali’s divorce.”

Clearly, they had an undeniable spark, and now that Bill has some more free time with his show coming to a conclusion, they’re going for round two! More power to them! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Would you have pegged these two together? Let us know in the comment down below!

